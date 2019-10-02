‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie McKee Files for Divorce From Husband Josh

After six years of marriage and a shocking cheating scandal, Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee has filed for divorce from her estranged husband Josh. The reality TV star and mom of three announced the news on Monday, when she took to Instagram with a photo of her dogs, telling one fan in the comments section that her weight loss was due to “divorce stress.”

“Lookin leaaaan girl,” the fan commented, to which McKee replied by dropping the major relationship development.

“Ya I’ve lost about 15 pounds. I wish i could say it’s diet and exercise. But it’s divorce stress,” she wrote, revealing in a second comment, “I filed. Not him.”

Despite the the surmounting evidence that the former couple was headed towards divorce, the news still came as a shock to fans, who sounded off the comments section.

“Divorce stress? I’m sorry, I was really rooting for you two,” one fan wrote in response.

“Good for you girl,” one person praised the Teen Mom star’s decision to end her marriage. “Keep treading! Do. Not. Settle. For. Less!”

Several others cast doubt, however, writing that “there’s no public record of a divorce filing in your name.”

“So am I suppose to pm y’all and send you my divorce papers,” McKee responded to the speculation that she wasn’t telling the full truth. “This is insane. I do have them [by the way].”

News of the divorce doesn’t exactly come as a surprise. In recent months, the couple’s relationship has grown tumultuous. In August, they announced that they had chosen to split, with McKee at the time saying that the decision was “due to stress, me needing to stay focused, the media, etc.”

Just days before McKee dropped the bombshell divorce news, she had taken to Twitter with a lengthy rant about their relationship, stating that if they were ever “dumb enough” to get back together, he would have to “start from scratch”

“If I was ever dumb enough to be with Josh. He has to start from scratch.. fight for me, ask me to be his gf, propose, than marry me. And if that’s another man first than that’s how it was suppose to be,” she wrote in part. “Also if he is dumb enough to be with me. I’m not going to pretend I was a good wife. I wasn’t. And for that I apologize. I’ve lied, I’ve cheated, and stopped showing an ounce of affection for 3 years. Etc… we are both idiots and need a fresh start. Probs not with each other.”

McKee and Josh had met when they were just teenager and entered a relationship in 2009. By August of 2013, they tied the knot in what McKee described as a “shotgun wedding.” They share Gannon, 7, Jaxie, 5, and Broncs, 3.