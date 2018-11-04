Former ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie Edwards Slams Trolls Over Latest Comments About Family

Former Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie Edwards was not happy with trolls who have criticized her family on social media.

Edwards, 21, posted a series of videos on her Instagram Story Friday. They have since expired, but InTouch Weekly reports that she feels no sympathy towards people who “say stupid s— about my family.”

“Over the past year, I have learned so much about compassion. And I had to learn the hard way and it wasn’t fun,” Edwards said. “I have just always wondered why I’ve been kind of tough and not really seeing anyone else’s perspective or understood or had any empathy.”

Edwards, the wife of Maci Bookout‘s ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards, shared with fans that she believes no one should give up on their dreams to change something about themselves. She also said she trusted God to make sure she learns the lessons she needs going forward in life.

“I guess this is just your daily dose of real talk, but I figured it was something that I needed to share because it is important and it is important to have an open heart and to care about people — but don’t let it fool you,” Edwards said. “Just because my heart is open and I actually have compassion these days, I am still tough as nails.”

She continued, “So here’s your unedited take on my life. It’s just how it goes. What I don’t have sympathy for is when you say stupid s— about my family and my husband and my kids.”

Edwards’ husband has been struggling with drug use and re-entered rehab in September after a brief stint last year. Ryan was also arrested in 2017 for heroin possession, and was arrested twice in 2018 for violating his probation before he checked into rehab. In a recent Instagram comment, Edwards gave a positive update on Ryan’s status.

“He is doing SO good. Proud of him,” Edwards told a fan.

Edwards and Ryan also announced in July they would not be appearing on Teen Mom any longer. However, Edwards made a brief appearance in an episode last month. In the scene, Edwards spoke with Ryan’s parents about Ryan’s son with Bookout, 10-year-old Bentley. Ryan’s family agreed with Edwards that Bentley should go to private school, a decision that has put Edwards at odds with Bookout.

Edwards and Ryan are also parents to Jagger, who was born in early October. Edwards did share a Halloween photo with Bentley and Jagger, but put a pumpkin emoji over Jagger’s face.

“We’re not returning to Teen Mom OG this season. The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict,” Edwards told fans in July. “But they did want to enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby filmed with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it.”

Edwards wrote MTV “didn’t want to see another recovering addict storyline. So they’re writing us out of the show right now and making it seem like we dipped out on our baby, on Bentley and on everyone. And that’s just not the case.”

New episodes of Teen Mom OG air on MTV at 9 p.m. ET Mondays.

