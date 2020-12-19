'Teen Mom' Mackenzie Edwards Posts Rare Photos of Kids With Husband Ryan Edwards

✖

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie Standifer Edwards, the wife of Maci Bookout McKinney's ex-fiance Ryan Edwards, shared rare photos of the couple's children on Instagram Friday to mark Christmas. Edwards, 23, and Ryan are parents to Jagger, 2, and Stella, 11 months. Edwards is also mom to Hudson from a previous relationship, while Ryan and McKinney are parents to son Bentley, 12.

In the new photos, Hudson, Stella, and Jagger pose in front of a Christmas backdrop. "Christmas cuties," Edwards wrote in the caption, adding a heart emoji. Her fans certainly agreed that their children are cute. "Happy holidays to you and your family! [Your] babies are beautiful! God bless you all," one fan wrote. "You have the cutest kids! Must keep you very busy," another commented. Many other fans thought Stella looked just like Ryan's father.

Edwards rarely shares photos of her children. This was her first featuring any of her kids since Oct. 25, when she shared an adorable photo with Stella. "There's no place like home," she wrote at the time. On Oct. 12, she shared photos from Jagger's birthday, with all of her children attending. "Yesterday we celebrated Jaggy’s birthday! Safe to say we had a great time! How could you not have a blast around this bunch? My [heart] is full," she wrote.

Edwards' recent Instagram posts have shown a new look for herself. She has chronicled a fitness journey and looked almost unrecognizable in a September photo. Some fans speculated that she had plastic surgery done, but she told fans in August she was changing her diet and has posted gym selfies. "[I'm] gluten/dairy-free. [I] did a food sensitivity test, reverse dieted out of keto into moderate carbs," she wrote about her diet in August. Earlier this month, Edwards looked different again, showing off a shorter hairdo and wearing glasses.

The MTV star does not hold back when she feels her Instagram followers have crossed a line. In October, a follower called her a "trashy fast fooder" after she shared photos from a stop at Chick-fil-A. "OK, Kathy, thank you for pointing out that I'm a 'trashy fast fooder,'" Edwards fired back. "I like all the fooders. My belly is full, and my heart is blessed. Whatchu gonna do about it?" She later made a joke about Chick-fil-A ownership's Christian faith, adding, "But you better be careful talking about God’s chosen chicken like that."