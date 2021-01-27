'Teen Mom OG' Star Maci Bookout Reveals If She and Taylor McKinney Want More Children

✖

Maci Bookout is "definitely still interested" in adding another member to her family with her husband, Taylor McKinney, but she doesn't plan to get pregnant again. The Teen Mom OG star gave an update on her previous interest in adoption to Us Weekly Tuesday, revealing that while the COVID-19 pandemic isn't exactly the right time for them to make a big change in their family, welcoming another child is still a consideration.

"We’ve always both had that in our minds," the MTV personality shared. "We are still waiting. [...] Obviously, right now is not the time, but yes, we are both definitely still interested and would welcome that in our future." Bookout is already mother to 12-year-old son Bentley, whom she shares with ex Ryan Edwards and Jayde, 5, and Maverick, 4, whom she shares with McKinney.

"We’ll revisit it when I feel like, when we feel like, we have our three — not under control because I don’t think that will ever happen — but when maybe when Maverick is in school too, and things can kind of get a little bit more structured," Bookout continued of her family's timeline. While the 16 and Pregnant alum previously told the outlet that McKinney was resistant to adding another member of the family, she said the two are now "on the same page" about their future together. "He said he’s on whatever page I’m on. So no more babies — biological, anyways," she added.

Bookout told PopCulture.com Tuesday that she had noticed a big change in Bentley over the past year, especially when it comes to how he expresses himself amid a complicated situation with his dad. Teen Mom OG fans watched Tuesday as Bentley laid down an ultimatum that Edwards go to therapy if he wanted to spend time with him, and Bookout told PopCulture she was proud of her oldest for having "found his voice."

"As far as Bentley goes, he’s been working really hard in therapy for months now, and it’s just done wonders for him," Bookout said of her son's own emotional journey. "He is able to share his thoughts and feelings in more than a few words and in more than one sentence. He’s asking more questions, and he’s giving his input and has really found his voice."

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.