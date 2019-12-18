‘Teen Mom OG’: Maci Bookout Pregnancy Rumors Flare up, But Here’s the Truth

Maci Bookout is at the center of more pregnancy rumors after sharing a photo of herself getting an ultrasound to her Twitter and Instagram, but the Teen Mom OG star’s social media activity is more than a little misleading. While members of the MTV cast have been open about their use of a service that shares links to their profiles in exchange for money, Bookout’s latest post really fooled fans as she shared an old photo of her and husband Taylor McKinney looking pleased as they look at a sonogram of their baby with the caption, “It’s time!”

If followers were to click on the link attached, however, they would be led to a Champion Daily link confirming that Bookout is not currently pregnant.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“These rumors pop up all time. Literally for the past three years there have been innumerable times that the press has reported Maci is pregnant or that a baby bump has been spotted,” a source close to the couple told the outlet. “It’s clear that the media and fans want Maci to be pregnant, as it’s a story that keeps popping up.”

“The reason Maci doesn’t respond to these rumors,” they continued, “is that if she was to respond once, she’d have to continue responding each time they came out. It would be a constant effort on her part of having to squash the stories and the rumors each time they were put out.”

It makes sense that Teen Mom fans are constantly looking for more pregnancies, but the source said Bookout calls it “annoying” to have people looking for a baby bump at every turn. “At this time Maci is NOT pregnant,” they said. “100 percent that is false and she is not expecting a baby.”

Bookout is already mom to 11-year-old son Bentley, whom she shares with ex Ryan Edwards, as well as daughter Jayde, 4, and son Maverick, 3, whom she shares with McKinney.

“At this time,” the insider added, “Maci and Taylor are very content with their family. Currently, they have no interest in having another baby, so ‘trying to get pregnant’ and ‘being pregnant’ are two things that are absolutely not on their radar. In fact, Maci has told people that she’s good with not being pregnant anymore.”

The two haven’t ruled out adoption, however, with Bookout telling Us Weekly in September, “We are definitely still wanting to adopt. We don’t really have, like, a timeframe or, like, an exact answer. I feel like when we know to start the process, we will start it, but for now we’re happy with where we’re at.”

Photo credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty