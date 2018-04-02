‘Teen Mom’ Maci Bookout Worries About Ryan Edwards Hurting Her Dogs

Maci Bookout wasn’t just worried about herself and her family when she filed for an order of protection against her ex Ryan Edwards — she was also looking out for her family pets.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, the Teen Mom OG personality checked the box that specifically says “You must not hurt or threaten to hurt any animals owned or kept by the Petitioner/Petitioner’s children” when she filed for protection.

Bookout, 26, and husband Taylor McKinney have two adorable boxers named Bonnie and Clyde who she has previously said “we treat like they are our children.”

It’s unclear if Edwards made any direct threat to the dogs or if Bookout was simply covering all her bases while filing.

The documents she filed with McKinney also list a “warning” that Edwards owns a gun. While the petition checks the box that a weapon was involved in threats allegedly made by Edwards, exact details are unclear.

As previously reported, Bookout filed for an order of protection against Edwards after he was arrested on a violation of a heroin-related charge. Bookout has a 9-year-old son, Bentley, with Edwards from when they dated until 2010.

In addition to Bentley and the family dogs, Bookout also filed to protect herself, McKinney and their two children, Jayde, 2, and Maverick, 22 months.

A judge was set to hear the cases on Monday. It’s unclear exactly when Bookout and her husband filed the orders of protection.

Edwards, 30, found himself in legal trouble on Tuesday when he was arrested at his Tennessee home. Red Bank City police confirmed that he was arrested for violating his probation, which was related to a previous heroin possession case. A spokesperson for the Hamilton County Jail told Radar Online that he was released on bond at 10:15 p.m. the same day.

Edwards has admitted to heroin use in the past and went to rehab in May 2017 after MTV‘s cameras caught him nodding off behind the wheel as he was driving to his wedding to Mackenzie Standifer. The network aired the incident during a 2017 episode of Teen Mom OG, and in a different episode in December, 21-year-old Standifer claimed he was spending $10,000 a week on drugs.

Following the arrest, those close to Edwards were reportedly worried that his stint in rehab wasn’t enough to effectively combat his addiction.

“There have been major concerns about Ryan’s sobriety,” a source close to the reality show previously told Us Weekly, noting that the subject is a major topic in the reunion episodes scheduled to air April 16 and 23. “Ryan needed more inpatient treatment, longer than what he previously got.”