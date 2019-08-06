‘Teen Mom OG’: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Teen Mom OG is now in its eighth season on MTV, and has been remarkably consistent with the former teen mothers featured on the show. This season, MTV airs the show at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on Monday nights.

If you would like to watch Teen Mom and other MTV programming but are not near a television, you can stream MTV live at MTV.com. You just need to log in with your cable or satellite subscription account.

If you do not have a cable or satellite subscription, MTV is available on many Internet TV platforms. These include Fubo, Sling, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T Now. Many of these platforms provide brief trial periods before your card is charged.

The Teen Mom franchise grew out of 16 and Pregnant and originally featured Farrah Abraham, Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell and Amber Portwood, all veterans of the parent series. The cast remained the same until Abraham left in 2018 and was replaced by two franchise newcomers, Sarah Palin’s daughter Bristol Palin and Are You The One? star Cheyenne Floyd. Palin left after only one season, leaving Bookout, Lowell, Portwood and Floyd as the remaining stars.

The series follows the four mothers as they navigate life with their children and husbands or boyfriends.

Once the Teen Mom OG season wraps, MTV will air Teen Mom 2, which recently finished its ninth season. The show originally featured Jenelle Evans, Chelsea DeBower, Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer. Teen Mom 3 star Briana DeJesus joined in 2017. Evans was fired in May and replaced by Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Jade Cline.

Other Teen Mom entries have been less successful. Teen Mom 3 only ran one season in 2013, but it produced DeJesus and future Teen Mom OG castmember Mackenzie McKee, who is expected to appear before Season 8 is over. Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant debuted last year and is expected to return at some point this year.

Lastly, MTV also aired Pretty Little Mamas, which was cancelled after three episodes aired. The show was retooled and re-branded as Teen Mom: Young Moms Club, a move that did not lift ratings. The show’s six episodes finished airing in May and there is no word on it being renewed.

Photo credit: MTV