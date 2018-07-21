'Teen Mom OG' Alum Farrah Abraham Says She Doesn’t Care About Bristol Palin Replacing Her

Farrah Abraham is taking the reports of Bristol Palin replacing her on Teen Mom OG with a "who cares."

The reality star reacted to a report that Sarah Palin's daughter will be joining the cast of the MTV series for it upcoming season after Abraham was let go, allegedly due to her stint as an adult film star.

"Who cares! Sorry I'm dealing with a family loss right now," the former MTV personality told Us Weekly on Thursday, one day after the death of her Pomeranian, Blue. "I don't care as there's no replacement for me, as we all know."

TMZ first broke the news that Palin, daughter of the former Alaska Governor and vice-presidential candidate, will be a series regular on the show, taking over Abraham's spot.

When Palin was 17, she gave birth to her first child Trip. She has two other kids and is currently in the process of divorcing husband Dakota Meyer, which could provide plenty of drama for the new season of the MTV hit series.

TMZ confirmed Meyer filed for divorce back in January. The couple, who were married for less than two years, stopped following each other on Instagram and are no longer together. Photos the two posted earlier this year show them not wearing wedding rings.

However, there has been was speculation of a reconciliation. More recent Instagram photos from May show the two on happy terms. On May 21, Meyer shared a photo of Palin, with the caption, "Couldn't be prouder of [Bristol Palin Meyer] for passing her real estate exam today! Congratulations I love you."

Casting a celebrity like Palin is a smart move for the series, especially since there were reports of MTV going with a lesser-known reality star whose casting reportedly disappointed the other Teen Mom OG stars.

Last month, MTV reportedly cast Are You The One? alum Cheyenne Floyd to replace Abraham. However, sources told Radar Online that Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell were both disappointed.

Abraham quit the show in late 2017, claiming MTV pushed her out because of her career in the adult entertainment business. She also shrugged off Floyd's casting in a Radar interview.

"I don't even know that name," Abraham said. "She's not a filler!"

Palin is no stranger to the world of reality television. She was a contestant in two seasons of Dancing With The Stars and had her own series, Bristol Palin: Life's A Tripp.

She also appeared in her mother's series, Sarah Palin's Alaska, and appeared in an episode of The Secret Life of the American Teenager. She has also published a memoir, Not Afraid of Life: My Journey So Far.