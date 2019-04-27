‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Farrah Abraham Reveals Bold, Bright Green Hair in New Instagram Photos

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham stepped out wearing a garish green hairdo to celebrate April 20, sharing the photos on Instagram.

In the post, Abraham posted a quartet of photos showing her wearing a leopard-print, long-sleeved see-through leotard with a clear plastic neon skirt made by the Pretty Little Thing fashion brand on April 21. The 27-year-old also tagged Life & Style Magazine, which reported that Abraham wore the outfit to the BudTrader Ball for Cannabis Event in Los Angeles.

Abraham shared several videos from that night on her Instagram Story, showing her having a fun time while music played in the background.

The green look did not exactly get a positive response.

“If you were rich, you’d be able to buy a better wig,” one person wrote.

“This outfit is seriously [ridiculous],” another wrote. “Why though??”

“Shame on you is not an example to give to your daughter,” another added.

The MTV reality star kept the green hairdo for Easter, as seen in one Instagram Story clip of her singing to Blake Shelton’s “God Game Me You.”

Abraham also showed off the green hair in an advertisement for Comfitude weighted blankets.

However, it appears that the green ‘do was a temporary 420 special. On Saturday, she shared photos from a Pretty Little Thing event in New York, where she was back to her dirty blond look.

“#Happycaturday wearing [Pretty Little Thing] to all my strong tigers out there no matter what their going through proud to see women supporting women,” Abraham wrote in the caption.

Since leaving Teen Mom OG, Abraham has starred on Ex On The Beach, which also airs on MTV. She has no interest in ever going back to the Teen Mom franchise.

Abraham clashed with MTV and Teen Mom producers because of her work in the adult entertainment industry. There were rumors she would return to the franchise after Bristol Palin decided to end her tenure early.

“I am definitely not ever, probably, coming back to Teen Mom,” Abraham said recently. “I have so moved on, and I think it was such a great way to move on. Between all the lies and conspiracies and every other thing that happened when I left Teen Mom — I definitely wasn’t fired, I’ve never been fired — I think some of the producers have an ego, and I’m thankful to the great crew that doesn’t sell out their talent that takes care of them and loves them.”

She continued, “But that’s far and few, and that doesn’t really exist. As a mom, a single mom, I wanted to raise my daughter around some more ethical people. Some better ethical people.”

Abraham has a 10-year-old daughter, Sophia, from her relationship with the later Derek Underwood.

Photo credit: Instagram/Farrah Abraham