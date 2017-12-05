‘Teen Mom OG’ Farrah Abraham Wants to Connect but Only If You’re ‘Open-Minded’

Farrah Abraham has a lot on her plate with Teen Mom OG and her many other ongoing projects, but she appears to be looking to connect with “open-minded” people on Bumble.

“I joined Bumble [Bizz], but I see they have Bumble BFF and Bumble Dating,’ the 26-year-old reality star clarified. “I’ve only so far enjoyed the business events in Austin with other company owners and entrepreneur creative events.”

She also added that she has “no time for dating right now,” according to a report from The Daily Mail.

Bumble Bizz is a social media app designed to compete with business connection sites and apps such as LinkedIn. It was created by Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd.

One of the many things that has kept Abraham busy lately is her budding career in the adult entertainment industry. That, however, has also been a point of contention between her and MTV.

In the recent Teen Mom OG clip, what appears to be a producer of the show sits with Abraham on a back porch as the cameras roll. “If you choose to work in the adult industry, we can’t continue to film you,” he says to her.

Abraham does not take well to his ultimatum and explodes on him. “Who are you to tell someone to choose one thing? F-ing shoot me for being who I am,” she fires back.

While no further specifics regarding MTV‘s potential inability to continue working with Abraham have been divulged, it doesn’t seem like a stretch to assume that the adult-themed projects she takes on make it difficult for the network to capture her life within the ratings guidelines they must maintain.

At first glance, it could seem as if the producer is saying that they won’t work with her if she’s doing both, but what his intention may be is to convey that they are literally incapable of filming those moments as it might require too much censoring, or they may just be unable to use much of the footage, which would significantly decrease her amount of Teen Mom OG screen time anyway.

This is merely speculation at this point, but you can catch Teen Mom OG on MTV, Mondays at 9/8c to see how the whole situation plays out in reality.