‘Teen Mom OG’ Did Not Air Monday and Fans Lost Their Minds

Teen Mom OG fans who settled in on their couch Monday for an episode of their favorite MTV show were sorely disappointed when a Teen Mom 2 behind the scenes special showing unseen footage from the previous season came on instead.

The MTV show had a planned hiatus for this week, and will return with new drama from reality TV personalities Farrah Abraham, Caitlyn Lowell, Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood Monday, Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. ET, but the fans who were unaware of the break were less than happy to be caught off-guard.

Why was there no #TeenMomOG last night 😭 — Lindsey Abston (@lindzzx33) February 6, 2018

Teen mom OG wasn’t on last night? — Emma Breeau’ (@Baabay_Doll) February 6, 2018

My reaction to discovering there is no new episode this week. #TeenMomOG pic.twitter.com/8GFSmzGfRL — SitNextToMe (@sit_next) February 6, 2018

But there was plenty of drama to be had on the Teen Mom 2 special, including unseen footage of Kailyn Lowry‘s reaction to now-nemesis Briana DeJesus being added to the cast.

“Are we allowed to talk about Briana?” Lowry asked a producer during the special, who answered in the affirmative. “[The other moms] are all pissed.”

Javi Marroquin, however, who would go on to have a tempestuous on-again, off-again relationship with the 23-year-old mom (currently off), greeted his future girlfriend with glee.

“Your mom tried hooking me and Briana up, but you’re pregnant,” he tells DeJesus’ sister, before turning to the expectant mom herself and saying, “You got my number.”

Lowry, who was livetweeting the special, also started some drama with castmate Jenelle Evans after unseen footage of a fight that broke out at Evans’ wedding when a guest was asked to leave by producers after continuing to use obscene language around the children at the reception.

When the guest started to get rowdy, not only with the producer but with other guests, Evans got involved herself, hiking up her wedding dress and yelling at producers to let her handle evicting her friends.

Things looked like they might come to blows for a minute before the guest’s girlfriend told Evans, “You had a beautiful wedding,” and drove off.

But Lowry had a different opinion. “What a s— show of a wedding,” she tweeted, adding “#teenmom2.”

Evans quickly responded.

“At least I didn’t go around telling everyone at the reunion a while back that you wanted divorce [ex-husband Javi Marroquin] to have a ‘black baby,’ like wow,” she tweeted back. “Classy kail… right to me and my mom’s face lmao why didn’t they show that s— show?”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.