‘Teen Mom OG’s Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra Reunite With Daughter Carly

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra welcomed daughter Carly when they were both just 16 years old, placing her up for adoption after her birth. That journey was documented on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant and now, with the couple both 25, Teen Mom OG is documenting their latest trip to see their oldest daughter.

In a sneak peek of next week’s episode, the couple prepares to see Carly, and while cameras weren’t allowed at the pair’s visit, the Baltierras shared a series of photos from the day with PEOPLE.

Along with Carly, the couple also shares 3-year-old daughter Novalee Reign, whom they are raising. Novalee joined her parents to visit her big sister, with the family driving to Raleigh, North Carolina to see Carly, her adoptive brother and her adoptive parents, Brandon and Theresa. The Baltierras later admitted to producers that it was difficult seeing their daughters together.

“I know we’re not raising her biologically, but to see them together and think, ‘Oh man they’re not going to grow up together, no Christmas morning together,’ ” Tyler said. “To see your kids together and watch them go away, it almost doesn’t feel right. It’s like nothing ever changes. When you’re 17 and saying goodbye, it’s like nothing ever changes.”

Catelynn added, “It’s just about the what-ifs. Seeing them together, I could tell [Carly] misses us. She asked her mom if she could ride with us and she told her, ‘no.’ It’s just stupid s— like that [that bothers me].”

The couple added that Carly was a huge fan of her little sister.

“She was so into Nova, holy crap,” Tyler said, with Catelynn adding, “Yeah, she’s obsessed with her.”

When a producer asked Tyler how his wife was coping after the visit, he responded, “She was bawling her eyes out.”

“She was saying after raising Nova, she’s actually feeling that love you have for your kid, and after seeing [Carly and Nova] together she said it was really hard [to leave Carly],” Tyler added. “She said it just sucks — it sucks that we were so young, and it sucks that our parents sucked. We were little kids.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

