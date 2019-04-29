‘Teen Mom OG’: Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s Company Possibly Shuts Down

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra‘s company, Tierra Reign, may be no longer. The Teen Mom 2 stars’ company site is currently inactive amid reports the pair failed to file annual paperwork.

The company, launched by the MTV personalities in 2017, is rumored to be out of business, according to Radar Online. The outlet reported that Lowell and Baltierra failed to file their annual statement two years in a row. A Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs clerk confirmed to Radar Online the company “missed the 2018 and 2019 year.” This doesn’t automatically mean the company is shut down, though. Lowell and Baltierra have a grace period to get back in good standings with the state, according to the outlet.

“They have until February 15, 2020 or the company will be placed in not good standing, indicating the company has lost its LLC status,” the clerk said. “At that point, the name is available for anyone else to use.”

The Tierra Reign website shutdown doesn’t appear to have been to doing of the state. Radar Online suggests the husband and wife entrepreneurial duo may have abandoned the company amid their filing issues. The Tierra Reign social media accounts are also inactive, and have been for several months. The last post on Twitter or Instagram was in September 2018. Months before the final post, Baltierra tweeted that Tierra Reign temporarily stopped taking orders. His reasoning, at the time, was a family program at Lowell’s rehabilitation center, where she was treated for depression according to PEOPLE.

Fans have been questioning Tierra Reign’s status for some time. The Instagram comments are full of people asking if they are still in business.

“are you done making clothes?,” one Instagram user wrote.

“What happened with your business? You were doing so well,” another questioned.

“yall out of business?” a third Instagram user commented.

While the company was up and running there were issues with the site on numerous occasions. Around the 2018 holiday season, shoppers complained that the collections weren’t being updated, and most of the merchandise was sold out.

Tierra Reign is one of many Teen Mom run businesses to shut down over the years. Co-star Amber Portwood’s company, Forever Haute, is in the process of being closed by the state of Indiana, according to a separate report from Radar Online, and former reality star Farrah Abraham’s stores Furnished by Farrah, Sophia Laurent Children’s Boutique, and Froco Fresh Frozen all shut down.

At the writing of this report, neither Lowell nor Baltierra had addressed the company’s status.