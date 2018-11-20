‘Teen Mom OG’: Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Confront Their Marital Problems

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are finally facing their marital problems after months of struggling. The Teen Mom OG couple had a candid conversation about their issues during Monday’s all-new episode of the MTV series after Baltierra admitted that he wasn’t “happy” in their marriage.

The two have been going through it since Lowell returned from her second stay in a treatment facility following a 2017 miscarriage that prompted suicidal thoughts, as Baltierra felt that he had been abandoned alone with the couple’s 3-year-old daughter Nova.

Baltierra has acknowledged he has been coming off harsh in his marriage throughout this season due to feeling burnt out of compassion, and let Lowell know how her treatment had been affecting their daughter when the reality personality had to travel for a few days for business during Monday’s episode.

“I get anxiety,” Baltierra told his wife. “[Nova will] eventually stop [freaking out], I’ll distract her with something. It’s just when she randomly does it — she’ll be like, ‘Where’s Mommy?’ Even when you go to the store, she trips.”

“Since I returned home from treatment, Nova has been super attached to me,” Lowell explained to the cameras. “I was just invited to go on a show about adoption, so I’m worried Nova will freak out when I leave.”

Baltierra was also upset at his wife for her refusal to fill out their couple’s counseling worksheets over her fears of bringing up old traumas into the present, Lowell revealed to a producer.

“He’s bad at saying what he needs to say in the right way. He just comes across really sharp,” she said. “I’m a feeler, so I feel that intense like, holy s—, someone’s pissed off … It’s nothing huge or detrimental to our relationship.”

But the MTV star, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s third child, knew that to save her marriage, she would have to give a little, filling out the worksheets and sitting down to talk with her husband when she returned from her trip.

“I’m done with the talk and I want more of the walk,” Baltierra told her.

“We were 16 when we gave away our own flesh and blood,” Lowell responded, bringing up their decision to give up their first child for adoption on 16 and Pregnant. “I’ve always said if we can get through that we can make it through anything .. something little — not little, but like this — shouldn’t break us.”

“Yeah, it’s not little,” Baltierra replied.

Photo credit: Getty Images