‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Settles Pregnancy Rumors

Catelynn Lowell is setting things straight after rumors began circulating that she and husband Tyler Baltierra were expecting yet another baby. In a new interview with Us Weekly, the Teen Mom OG star denied she was expecting, stating: “I am not pregnant and we are using birth control.”

That doesn’t mean she’s not open to the idea eventually: “But when we do decide to have another child, we are hoping for a boy. If we are meant to have all girls, then that’s just fine too!”

Lowell and Baltierra are already parents to daughters Novalee, 4, and Vaeda, 7, and placed 10-year-old daughter Carly for adoption in 2009.

The reality couple are looking to add another baby to their family eventually, Lowell explained of her timeline with Baltierra, saying, “We are thinking of having another when Vaeda is about 1 or 2 years old.”

In June, the mother-of-three told Us Weekly while they had initially hoped for a little boy early on in their pregnancy with Vaeda, “I will not keep trying until I have a boy.”

“No, sorry. If we’re meant to just have girls, I guess that’s what we were meant to have,” she continued. “I’m not going to have, like, six or seven kids. Like, no thank you. I feel like I’m already going gray with two.”

Lowell might be struggling with keeping all the plates spinning, but Vaeda is a “super chill” baby, she gushed.

“She’s a very easygoing, very smiley, cuddly baby, where I can just set her up on her little play mat and she’ll lay there for, like, a half-hour and try to catch the toys and stuff,” she said.

Breastfeeding her third-born was more than a little stressful while raising a toddler and dealing with her own mental health issues, she revealed during the most recent season of Teen Mom OG.

“It’s hard,” Lowell said of her journey as a new mom with Vaeda “People always post the wonderful things about breastfeeding, which is wonderful, the pretty pictures and all that stuff, but they don’t mention that you have your kid stuck to you for 24 hours for an hour at a time … or you’re afraid they’re not getting enough or they want to eat 60 times a day or about the bleeding nipples and the sore nipples.”

“And nursing too, it’s hard for me to even schedule my own therapy because it’s an hour and a half there,” she continued. “I could take her with me and nurse when I’m there. … [It’s just] feeling like you can’t go anywhere.The realness of it is that breastfeeding is hard and it’s not for everybody. It’s stupid, but I have to put aside the feelings of ‘Everyone’s gonna judge me for it.’”

Photo credit: Mike Coppola, Getty