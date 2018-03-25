‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast Member Catelynn Lowell ‘Cannot Wait’ to See Family After Miscarriage

Catelynn Lowell Baltierra is back on Twitter with some happy news after more than a month of radio silence from the Teen Mom OG cast member.

“Cannot wait to see my family soon!!!! [Tyler Baltierra],” she tweeted Thursday at husband Tyler Baltierra alongside three heart emojis.

The 25-year-old is currently in an Arizona mental health treatment facility, which she re-entered in January after first suffering suicidal thoughts in November.

It’s believed that a miscarriage could have been a trigger for the MTV personality. On the most recent season of their reality show, Lowell revealed she had gotten pregnant again, but previews for upcoming episodes imply the two lost their baby, with Baltierra crying and saying, “I really wanted that baby.”

The two are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Novalee, and previously gave up a child for adoption as documented on 16 and Pregnant.

Baltierra recently fired back at a fan who accused him of playing a part in Lowell’s ongoing depression, saying he made her feel insecure about her weight.

The 26-year-old said the scene shown in Teen Mom OG was edited to “appear more insensitive” than it was in real life.

“Cate has expressed to me how she doesn’t desire a ‘muscle headed tool’ because that’s not attractive to her & I responded,” he explained Monday. “We started a diet together & asked to hold each other accountable to our commitments. We have been together for 12 years, so there isn’t much we won’t say to each other. Yes, I can be abrasive with my delivery. Yes, I can be ignorant with how my delivery impacts other people. Yes, I make mistakes. But I own up to them.”

Baltierra, also schooled the follower on the belief that he could be the cause of her ongoing mental health issues. “To state that I am the cause of her mental health struggles is yet again, another very ignorant opinion,” he wrote. “Her mental health struggles derive from the chaotic & unstable upbringing we both endured.”

A recent trip on Feb. 16 to visit his wife had Baltierra feeling excited about their future together.

“Seeing this gorgeous woman & all the work she has done has given me such hope, a feeling of peace, and unconditional love that is hard to explain with words,” he wrote on Instagram. “It was a very emotionally intense Family Week Program, but I know that our love & commitment towards each other will preserve through anything this life throws our way.”

