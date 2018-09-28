'Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Says Her Mental Health Issues Put a ‘Strain’ on Her Marriage

Catelynn Lowell and husband Tyler Baltierra have been through a lot together, and it's taken a toll on their marriage.

The Teen Mom OG season 8 trailer showed Baltierra crying as he admitted he wasn't happy with his marriage, which as Lowell explained to Us Weekly prior to the Oct. 1 premiere, is a low in their relationship she's not looking forward to reliving.

"I lived it, I'm not going to watch it," she said "I feel like every couple goes through bumps in the road, especially as you're growing up together like me and Ty have. I mean, we've been together 13 years now and married for three, so we've grown up together. I feel like, as people, you grow up and you change in certain ways, and it's all about learning how to process that with your significant other and how do you go from there or how you change things."

The MTV couple has definitely had their ups and downs, and have both been open about suffering from depression and other mental health disorders. In 2009, after becoming pregnant unexpectedly in their teens, the couple decided to place daughter Carly up for adoption, as shown on 16 & Pregnant. Then, in 2015, Lowell and Baltierra had their second child together, daughter Novalee, after which Lowell experienced postpartum depression.

Just last year, Lowell suffered a miscarriage, as shown on Teen Mom OG, and decided to go to treatment after experiencing suicidal thoughts. Baltierra has been supportive of his wife openly through all of this, but Lowell said it has been difficult for him.

"It's not like we're in the gutter or we're getting a divorce like everybody says. Couples go through ups and downs, just like any relationship, even friendships, family, you know, and it's all about how you work through things," she said. "What I went through put a lot of strain on a relationship, especially leaving him and him having to be a single dad for so long and running a business on his own. I have a lot of sympathy for what I put him through. I think that's put a lot of stress on our relationship. Right now, we're hitting a couple bumps that need to be worked through."

The two is in a better place now, at least, after announcing earlier this month they were expecting another child — their rainbow baby.

"The last time I got pregnant I had really bad anxiety. With this pregnancy it's completely different. I'm not anxious. I'm not depressed. I'm actually in a really good mental state with this one," Lowell told Us Weekly at the time. "The treatment I had really helped with that. I feel like everything happens for a reason. God puts certain things in your life for a reason and takes certain things away for a reason."

Teen Mom OG premieres on MTV Monday, Oct. 1, at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Getty