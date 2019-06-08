‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Gets Emotional in New Preview With Tyler Baltierra: ‘I Don’t F—king Need You’

Teen Mom OG is just about back, and Season 10 is shaping up to be the most dramatic yet. In a preview for the upcoming season, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra appear to be living together after taking time apart.

Lowell, 27, gets emotional while talking about their separation, admitting that it was eye-opening for both of them. Baltierra got some well-deserved time to focus on himself, and his wife learned just how “bada—” she really is, she says in the clip.

“I think it’s fair — you deserved time to just worry about yourself for ones,” Catelynn says in the preview, released by Us Weekly. “I think it was good for me, looking back at it now, realizing if he ends up wanting to divorce me, I guess, whatever. I’ll be sad but I don’t f—king need you. I can do this on my own.”

Lowell continues, “If you were to leave, I could be a mom and be a bada— mom and not even give a s—. I want you forever but I don’t need you.”

The decision to live separately from Lowell was entirely Baltierra’s. He shared the news with her just before she learned she was pregnant with their third child, Vaeda. The couple welcomed their daughter in February, and moved back in together shortly after. Us Weekly reported that the pair are “in a good place” now.

Lowell told the magazine in May that she and her husband went to couple’s therapy together, and saw their own individual therapists as well. She said therapy “helped a lot,” adding that it forced them to be honest with one another and themselves.

“We did couple’s therapy together and therapy on ourselves as individuals, which I think helped a lot. We were just honest with ourselves and with each other during that time,” Lowell said. “I think, you know, couple’s therapy helped too. Learning how to talk and communicate. … Some people are just meant to be with one another.”

Not all the drama surrounding the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG took place on-screen. Lowell recently found herself involved in a bit of drama with new co-star Mackenzie McKee following her reaction to the casting news. Immediately after it was announced that McKee would be appearing on the show, Lowell tweeted, “If it’s not broke don’t fix it!”

Her reaction prompted a fan to respond, suggesting that she “thought better” of Lowell. McKee responded, “Same.” Lowell later clarified that she had no problem with McKee, or her joining the show, but said she wished she got the news from producers rather than learning about it online.

“It has NOTHING to do with Mackenzie at all! It’s with the [people] that don’t explain what’s happening. I welcome anyone just think MTV would tell us not find out online,” she wrote.

Teen Mom OG premieres its new season Monday, June 10 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.