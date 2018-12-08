‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Defends Decision to Live Apart From Husband Tyler Baltierra

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell defended her decision to live apart from her husband, Tyler Baltierra, in an Instagram post she has since deleted.

“YES we are having a 30-day reflection period. NO we are not getting a divorce,” Lowell wrote, according to In Touch Weekly. “YES I know what I put him and Nova through when I left for treatment. He was AMAZING and supported me the entire time. I also knew I had to go so I wouldn’t commit suicide. I am supporting what he wants now. We love each other and always will!”

In the accompanying caption, Lowell added, “So my family would have been better off if I just took my own life? NO! Now GOODBYE I’m done explaining myself.”

She also included the hashtags “Love Yourself,” “Lovers and Friends” and “My Husband.”

The message followed a Wednesday Instagram post, in which Lowell said some her trolls “disgust” her.

“How can we treat other women with such hate & nasty words? Especially when they [are] carrying a child,” Lowell wrote. “No wonder I didn’t use social media [for] the longest time! At least I can go [to] sleep knowing I’m not an evil, vile person.”

In the caption with that post, she thanked her fans, adding, “Thank God my girls will be taught to speak kindly to other people and to stand up for themselves!”

Baltierra and Lowell previously denied rumors they split over the summer, but came clean during a recent episode of Teen Mom OG. During their marital problems, the couple took a break after learning that Lowell was pregnant. Baltierra also said he wanted to be with “other women” during their separation.

“Listen…I don’t want to be with other women,” Baltierra tweeted after the episode aired. “Have I ever thought about it? Well, DUH! Everyone would be lying if they said they never have, especially when in a long term relationship. About her being 21/19, I meant that genuinely because that was before her mental health stuff.”

The couple’s marriage problems came after a difficult year, in which Lowell suffered a miscarriage and spent time in treatment for mental health following suicidal thoughts. Lowell later announced her unexpected pregnancy. In an episode of Teen Mom OG, they revealed their new child will be a daughter, whom they plan to name Tezlee.

Throughout this season, the couple has been open about their marriage concerns.

“Getting pregnant was very unexpected since we still have a lot of work to do on our relationship,” Lowell said in an episode. “I know Tyler has been frustrated in our marriage for a while and has been seeing a therapist. …He decided he wanted to try living separately for a month. I was devastated, at first, but now that I’ve started my own therapy, I’m more comfortable with the idea.”

Lowell and Baltierra have been married since 2015 and are parents to 3-year-old Novalee. They also have a daughter, Carly, who was adopted by another couple during 16 & Pregnant.

New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.