Source: Teen Mom OG’s Catelynn Lowell to Continue Treatment

Sources close to Teen Mom OG have revealed Catelynn Lowell will continue to seek treatment for her mental health following a 40-day stint in a rehab facility.

"Even though Catelynn was released from inpatient treatment to deal with her devastating miscarriage, she will continue with treatment as an outpatient," a source exclusively told Us Weekly. "She was ready to be released for a few days ahead of going to New York City to film for the reunion."

Back in January, 25-year-old Lowell checked herself into an inpatient treatment program in Arizona after suffering suicidal thoughts. On Feb. 26 she returned home to Michigan and MTV revealed that she had gone through a miscarriage.

Additionally, as the source noted, it was recently revealed that Lowell will make a special appearance on the Teen Mom OG reunion, which is scheduled to be filmed sometime in March.

"Her doctors have been in contact with producers of the reunion to discuss how to handle the questioning and intensity of the subject matter," the source continued. "MTV has always been extremely supportive of Catelynn and her treatment. Naturally, this will continue during filming of the reunion. If at any time it becomes too intense for Catelynn, she knows to just ask for a break in filming."

Ever since she returned home, Lowell has reportedly been taking opportunities to relax and spend time with her husband Tyler Baltierra, and their daughter Novalee.

"Tyler is happy to have her home and is so proud of the hard work she did to get back to their family," the inside source added. "Treatment will continue and Catelynn still has work to do to continue to deal with issues from her own childhood, but it's important to point out that she took those all very important steps, recognizing she needed help."

During the Teen Mom OG episode where she shared the sad news about her miscarriage, Lowell was seen speaking to one of the shows producers, saying, "I feel like maybe it just wasn't the right time. Thank God for kids and husbands. If they weren't around, I probably would have offed myself, seriously. I mean, I'm sure a lot of people can relate. Like, it's like I don't want to live another day like this, you know?"

Later in the episode, while talking with her husband, Lowell said, ""You'd be super proud of me today. I have, like, the anxiety and I've been working through it. I walked outside, I just kept talking to myself, saying, 'You're beautiful, you're smart, you're strong. You're beautiful, you're smart, you're strong.' "

"That's good, honey, because you are beautiful and smart and strong," Tyler replied. "You are. You really are, honey."