‘Teen Mom OG’: Catelynn Lowell Clarifies Mackenzie McKee Remarks, Bashes MTV

A new mom is joining the cast of Teen Mom OG, filling the spot left in the cast by Bristol Palin, and it appeared — at least initially — that not everyone was happy about it. Catelynn Lowell is now clarifying her thoughts on Mackenzie McKee joining the cast.

After news that McKee, 24, would be appearing on the show broke, Lowell tweeted, “If it’s not broke don’t fix it!” Her message left fans unsure how she was feeling about her new co-star, and forced her to clarify. Lowell assured fans that she’s not harboring any animosity toward McKee, but rather was shocked to learn that she’d been cast online. She suggested that MTV should have told her and her co-stars about McKee joining them on the show.

Fans weren’t the only ones confused by Lowell’s comments. McKee responded to a fan’s reaction to the tweet, which said she “thought better” of the MTV personality. She didn’t say much, but replied, “Same.”

On Monday, a week before the latest season of Teen Mom OG premieres, sources told Radar Online that McKee would “appear in a few episodes toward the end of the season.” Another source told the outlet her addition to the show was a “trial run.” If all goes well, she’ll reportedly be added to the show full-time the following season.

McKee first appeared on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in 2012. She went on to appear on Teen Mom 3 in 2013. McKee was said to be in the running for Teen Mom 2 at one point, but lost the spot to Briana DeJesus. She was also rumored to be in consideration for a spot on Teen Mom OG before Palin and Cheyenne Floyd were cast.

It’s unclear what the central focus of McKee’s storyline will be. It could be about her mother’s battle with cancer. McKee also made headlines in May when her dog was removed from the home after her neighbors accused her of abandoning it. McKee alleged that the dog was left in an outdoor pen while she was on a cruise in the Bahamas, and was being cared for by her mother.

“So we left our dog in an outdoor pen. Not a kennel, a pen,” McKee wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post. “We’ve had someone feeding and watering him daily. Our neighbors called animal control saying they haven’t seen anyone in days, and they went and grabbed him out of our back yard and just called letting us know we owe them $80.”

She continued, “Is this even allowed? I’m about tired of how they have done us… They have us on [Facebook] and can easily message us.”

The new season of Teen Mom OG begins on Monday, June 10 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.