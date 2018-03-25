‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast Member Catelynn Lowell Celebrates Birthday With Family Following Rehab

Happy birthday, Catelynn Lowell Baltierra!

The Teen Mom OG personality took to Instagram on Thursday in order to show off her birthday celebration with family, including husband Tyler Baltierra and 3-year-old daughter Nova, after turning 26 Monday.

The party was especially poignant for Catelynn, who returned home last month after being treated at a mental health facility.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, Catelynn shared an inspirational quote on the social media platform declaring she is “enough.”

“I am full of sparkle & compassion. I genuinely want to make the world a better place. I love hard. I practice kindness. I’m not afraid of the truth,” the quote read. “I make mistakes, but I own them and learn from them. Sometimes I make a lot of mistakes.”

Catleynn also shared a snap of her birthday cake as well as and a video of Tyler and Novalee goofing off for the camera.

The MTV cast member checked into a mental health treatment facility in Arizona for the third time in January after revealing she had experienced suicidal thoughts. In a February episode of Teen Mom OG, Catelynn revealed that part of the reason behind her breakdown was her suffering a miscarriage.

In addition to Nova, Catelynn and Tyler are also biological parents to 8-year-old Carly, whom they gave up for adoption on 16 and Pregnant. Tyler revealed on Teen Mom OG that the loss of their third child brought up similarly painful emotions to what they went through with giving their child up for adoption.

“Carly’s a little different because we get to see her every year, but it’s a loss. I feel like you process it as a loss,” Tyler shared. “I guess it’s something I didn’t really understand before.”

Catelynn also revealed that if it wasn’t for her family, she might not have made it through her miscarriage. “If they weren’t around, I probably would’ve offed myself. Seriously, I’m sure a lot of people can relate,” Catelynn said. “It’s like, I don’t want to live another day like this.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET MTV.

Photo credit: Getty Images / Jeff Kravitz