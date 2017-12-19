Inside ‘Teen Mom OG’ Catelynn Lowell’s Post-Treatment Plan

Catelynn Lowell Baltierra is recovering at home.

The Teen Mom OG cast member returned home Friday after nearly a month of treatment after experiencing suicidal thoughts, her husband Tyler Baltierra revealed last week.

A source close to the family told Radar Online that Catelynn will be keeping up with her treatment now that she’s home.

“She’s going to be doing their regular therapy, couple’s therapy and outpatient,” the source said.

She also plans on focusing on her and Tyler’s children’s clothing company, Tierra Reign, which she had to leave behind while getting the help she needed.

“She’s ready to put more work into their clothing line and be more involved,” the source added. “They have a lot to do to keep her busy.”

The mother of 2-year-old Novalee has been “doing well” since she returned home, they continued.

“She is very happy to be home,” they said. “Tyler is supportive and he’s literally like a kid in the candy store, he’s so happy to have her home.”

On Nov. 17, Catelynn revealed to fans that she would be entering a treatment program after having suicidal thoughts.

Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I’m going to treatment #makeChesterProud @TalindaB #KeepTalkingMH #thiswontlast — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) November 17, 2017

Tyler, who has been with his wife since high school, has been nothing but supportive of his wife taking charge of her mental health care throughout.

“Incredibly proud of my wife…when she thought she had no choices left, she reached out & decided to LIVE today!” he wrote on Twitter shortly after her initial message about seeking treatment. “My life would be desolate without her in it. You are beautiful, strong, worthy, & loved.”

Photo credit: MTV