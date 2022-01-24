‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’: Leah Messer Talks Her Trust Issues With New Boyfriend in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Leah Messer is nervous her new boyfriend could be too good to be true! After finding romance with Jaylan Mobley, the Teen Mom 2 star admits in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new Teen Mom: Family Reunion that her trust issues from her past have led her to hold back in this new relationship.

Opening up to Ashley Jones about her new man, Messer describes the West Virginia Army National Guard officer as “a really great guy” who is “cool,” “so kind” and all-around just what she needs. “The chemistry is there, the connection is there – like we have a lot of fun together,” Messer gushes. He’s very career-driven, he has his long-term goals, short-term goals planned out. Very intelligent, thoughtful, compassionate…”

When Jones asks if Messer is “open” to receiving love from someone like that, the 16 and Pregnant alum admits she honestly hasn’t been. “I don’t think that I don’t deserve it, but I’m a little bit like ‘Is this real? Are you real? Are you really compassionate? Are you really caring? Are you really thoughtful? Are you gonna stay this way? ‘Cause what happens if you don’t?’” Messer asks.

“I’ve gotten a lot better with the trust issues, but I know that they’re still there,” she continues, admitting that those issues even delayed her agreeing to be Mobley’s official girlfriend. “Maybe I have attracted someone that’s great, but at the same time I’m a little guarded, a little scared,” Messer notes, adding that Mobley is absolutely willing to work through those issues as a couple.

Briana DeJesus and her sister Brittany also have a major conversation coming up in Tuesday’s episode, as the Teen Mom 2 star reveals she called ex Devoin Austin to invite him on the Family Reunion retreat. “I think it would be a great thing for us to work on our issues, for us to try to be better parents – co-parenting for the sake of the girls,” Briana explains.

She’s also curious what Austin has to tell her after he warned they had to have a special conversation when he arrives. Brittany guesses his longtime girlfriend Jazmine is pregnant, and Briana agrees. “He never really said he had to tell me something before, so I’m pretty sure it’s important,” she reasons, as Brittany jokes, “I mean we’re on Teen Mom, so babies everywhere.” Teen Mom: Family Reunion airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.