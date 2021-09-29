‘Teen Mom’: Amber Portwood’s Daughter Leah Has Strong Reaction to Reconciliation Attempt

If you’ve been following along with the current season of Teen Mom OG, you would know that Amber Portwood has been attempting to repair her relationship with her daughter Leah, whom she shares with her ex Gary Shirley. On Tuesday night’s episode, Portwood made a major move to try to get back on better terms with her daughter. But Leah didn’t seem to be very receptive.

Toward the beginning of the episode, Portwood explained to a producer how frustrated she was about the situation with Leah. She said that she was heartbroken by the fact that her daughter has not been communicating with her. However, she won’t give up trying to mend their relationship. Since Leah hasn’t been responding to her texts or calls, she decided to record a video for her. Portwood said that she would be sending it to Shirley in the hopes that Leah would be able to see it.

Later on in the episode, Shirley indeed received a message from Portwood, who let him know that she would be sending a video. After explaining the situation to Leah, they decided to watch the video together (Shirley’s wife, Kristina, was also there to view it). When they were done watching the clip, which included Portwood reading a letter to her daughter while getting emotional, Leah remarked to her father and stepmother that she was unsure whether her mother’s feelings were genuine. She also said, “I don’t know if I can forgive her, especially not now.”

Leah explained that she isn’t happy with the videos that Portwood has been sharing on social media in which she has attacked Kristina. Shirley said that Portwood has made some bad decisions, but that doesn’t mean that she doesn’t still care for Leah. He also said that Portwood loves her. Although, Leah said that she still doesn’t approve of the way that Portwood, whom she referred to as “Amber,” has been treating Kristina. She added that she “can’t love somebody who tries to hurt other people.”

Shirley suggested that Leah share her feelings with Portwood so that she can understand why there's a strain on the relationship. Again, Leah wasn't receptive, as she said that she doesn't want a relationship with her mother. The 12-year-old even said, "I don't need that," in reference to their relationship. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether Portwood's attempts to make amends with her daughter will eventually prove successful.