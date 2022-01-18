‘Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In’ Stars React to Leah Messer’s Cancer Scare in Exclusive Sneak Peek

The stars of Teen Mom OG are watching one of Leah Messer’s hardest moments. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new episode of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In, the OG cast looks back on the Teen Mom 2 star’s breast cancer scare last season as they empathize with her struggle deciding what to do next.

In the clip the OGs are watching, Messer talks to her sister about the lump she found in her breast during a routine self-examination. When examined by doctors, they determined the lump was a non-cancerous tumor that they wanted to continue monitoring to make sure it didn’t become cancerous in the future. “As far as surgery, that scares the living s- out of me,” Messer admits in the clip.

Watching Messer weigh the options, Cheyenne Floyd and her fiancé Zach Davis can’t help but feel for her. “I feel for Leah,” Floyd says, as Davis agrees it’s a “scary situation.” Even more scary to Messer at the time was possibly having to undergo surgery and take pain medication, as the last time she was prescribed pain meds, she got addicted to them.

It’s a fear Amber Portwood relates to. “I understand how she feels when it comes to taking pain medication and stuff like that,” she tells ex Gary Shirley. “It’s a hard decision for addicts honestly, and it’s a gamble. And the one thing you don’t do as an addict, it’s gamble.” Shirley adds, “If you have a benign tumor and you wonder every day if it could turn into something cancerous, cutting it out is like – you gotta do it.”

Another concern for Messer is her lack of medical insurance. Watching that admission, Maci Bookout reveals that husband Taylor McKinney hasn’t gone to the doctor “in probably 10 years,” despite their family having “very good insurance” that costs them a lot of money. Messer’s health scare is an intense moment to watch, and Floyd tells Davis that while the episode might have started on a high note, things have gotten “deeper” and darker than she expected. Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET, right after Teen Mom: Family Reunion at 8 p.m. ET, on MTV.