‘Teen Mom OG’s Bristol Palin ‘Sick’ That She’s Not With Her Family in Alaska After Earthquake Damages Palin Home

Teen Mom OG star Bristol Palin is “sick” that she is not with her family in Alaska after an earthquake damaged the Palin’s home.

Taking to Instagram, Palin sent out a message to all her family and friends up north who were affected by the unexpected natural disaster.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Just sick I’m not in Alaska to help my family and friends with the aftermath of the massive earthquake they had this morning, sending all the prayers to everyone affected,” she wrote shortly after the news broke.

Palin’s message comes after her mother Sarah Palin revealed that their family home had been severely damaged during the earthquake that struck Southern Alaska on Nov. 30.

“[Pray] for Alaska. Our family is intact – house is not,” the former vice presidential candidate tweeted. “I imagine that’s the case for many, many others. So thankful to be safe; praying for our state following the earthquake.”

🙏🏼 for Alaska. Our family is intact – house is not… I imagine that’s the case for many, many others. So thankful to be safe; praying for our state following the earthquake. — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) November 30, 2018

She later shared that her own parents’ home suffered damage as well.

“My parents home in Wasilla is usually in tip top shape. Here it is this morning following the earthquake,” she captioned a video clip that was shard across all of her social media platforms. “The video doesn’t begin to show the scope.”

View this post on Instagram Helping my folks begin some cleanup A post shared by Sarah Palin (@sarahpalin97) on Nov 30, 2018 at 1:39pm PST

The massive 7.0 earthquake hit the last Frontier state early on Friday morning, causing major damage from town to town.

Following the quake, warnings of possible tsunami waves were reported, but luckily those warnings were soon cancelled.

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker soon declared a state of emergency and sent out a message to all those affected by the earthquake.

“After a major earthquake, I have issued a declaration of disaster & I have been in direct contact with the White House,” Gov. Walker wrote. “Major General Laurie Hummel & I are now working w emergency responders to make sure Alaskans are safe.”

(1/2) After a major earthquake, I have issued a declaration of disaster & I have been in direct contact with the White House. Major General Laurie Hummel & I are now working w emergency responders to make sure Alaskans are safe. — Governor Bill Walker (@AkGovBillWalker) November 30, 2018

“From the incident command center established at Joint Base Elmendorf and Richardson we are closely monitoring reports of aftershocks and assessing damage to roads, bridges and buildings,” he continued.

“My family is praying for yours,” Gov. Walker concluded his statement. “God bless Alaska.”

(2/2) From the incident command center established at Joint Base Elmendorf and Richardson we are closely monitoring reports of aftershocks and assessing damage to roads, bridges and buildings. My family is praying for yours. God bless Alaska. — Governor Bill Walker (@AkGovBillWalker) November 30, 2018

At this time, there is no word on just how much damage was done to the state, or how long it will take to make at the necessary infrastructure repairs.