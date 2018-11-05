‘Teen Mom OG’ Bristol Palin Opens up About Having a Stalker for 10 Years

Bristol Palin opens up about her stalker in the sneak peek at this week’s episode of Teen Mom OG.

Palin has faced threats and harassment from a stalker for years, along with the rest of her family. This may be new information for the Teen Mom audience, however, as Palin is new to the reality series this season. In this week’s episode, it looks like fans will learn about the years of targeted attacks — starting with the most recent one on Palin’s ex-husband, Dakota Meyer.

The video finds Palin moving into her new house in Texas with her children. They set up furniture with the help of movers. Palin calls her sister, 17-year-old Piper, on a video chat to give her the tour. However, the happy moment is cut short when she finally describes Meyer’s break-in.

“So, last night was my first night in the house,” Palin says. “I got a text message pretty late from Dakota, saying that his house had got broken into.”

“His Kentucky house?” Piper asks.

“His Kentucky house. I swear to God,” Palin confirms. “It was the stalker. Yeah, I swear, for sure, he has it on camera.”

“And you have no friends, so…” Piper jokes.

“Exactly,” Palin says. “I get like, maybe four hours of sleep as it is, because I’ve had this constant threat for ten years.”

“That guy’s on the freaking loose, that is so scary.” Piper marvels.

The break-in took place back in August. The stalker, Shawn Christy, forced his way into Meyer’s home. Luckily, no one was there, but he still managed to steal Meyer’s Jeep. He fled from police in the vehicle for a time before ditching it.

Thankfully, Christy was arrested at last a few weeks later. Several federal agencies, including the FBI, the U.S. Marshals and the Secret Service, began hunting for him after he made threats against President Donald Trump. Christy publicly promised to “put a bullet” in the president’s head, and use “lethal force” against any agents or law enforcement officials who got in his way.

Before turning his attention to the Commander-in-Chief, Christy had been stalking Palin and the rest of the Palins for many years. The family had taken out protective orders against him more than once, though that did not always keep him at bay. While he is finally behind bars, it looks like Palin will have to relive the terror on this week’s episode.

Teen Mom OG airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.