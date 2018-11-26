‘Teen Mom OG’ Bristol Palin’s Ex Levi Johnston Expecting 4th Child

Levi Johnston and his wife, Sunny Oglesby, are expecting their third child together.

The couple made the announcement that they will be hanging an extra stocking for Christmas this year in a Saturday, Nov. 24, Instagram post, just days after Thanksgiving. The little one will join the couple’s two other children, daughters Breeze, 6, and Indy Rae, 3, as well as Johnston’s 9-year-old son Tripp, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Bristol Palin.

“We are excited to say a little present is on the way,” Oglesby captioned a photo of the family gathered around a Christmas tree. “Baby Johnston #4 is due in July!”

“Tell you what, getting dolled up just to get into some comfy PJs to take Christmas photos is the way to do it. No coordinating outfits and freezing outside. Just pure laziness. My style lately,” Ogelsby said when reposting the birth announcement photo to her Instagram Story.

News of the bundle of joy on the way follows Palin’s comments in October in which she praised Johnston’s parenting skills.

“I think Levi’s incredible, I have nothing but great things to say about Levi as a father,” she told Us Weekly. “I consider him a friend. I have nothing but great things to say about Sunny, she’s a loving mother. She cares. I still will continue my friendship with them.”

Palin, who joined the cast of MTV’s Teen Mom OG earlier this year, has not yet commented on news that Johnston and Oglesby, who are also expected to appear on the MTV series, are expecting.

Johnston and Palin had become engaged in 2010 before splitting for good just weeks later, a split that led to a custody battle that played out in the media. In 2012, Johnston married Oglesby and Palin went on to marry, and later divorce, Dakota Meyer, whom she shares Sailor and Atlee with.

Despite their split and the distance between them — Palin lives in Texas while Johnston lives in Alaska — the former couple has an amicable relationship and both spend time with their son.

“We have the same common goal of what’s best for Tripp,” the Dancing With the Stars alum revealed in September. “It’s taken us a long time to get there, but we’re getting there. Tripp goes back and forth to Alaska quite a bit, and he will spend summers there. When Tripp has a long weekend from school, he’ll go there as well. They’ve got a good relationship and he’s a great dad.”

Most recently, Johnston took Tripp on a hunting trip.