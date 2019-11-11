‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Andrew Glennon Slams Claims He’s Denying Ex Amber Portwood From Seeing Their Son

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood accused her ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon of letting her see their son, 1-year-old James. Glennon insists this is not the case, and their attorneys are in constant contact to keep the “process moving.” The plea deal Portwood reached to avoid jail time in her domestic violence case includes a no-contact order with Glennon.

“There is no denying of any visitations,” Glennon told InTouch Weekly. “My attorney has been in touch with her attorney, and papers have been filed that will help to get this process moving.”

Glennon told the outlet he has “two candidates” he trusts who could take James to Portwood. If she does not approve of either of them, he will resort to using a paid service.

Glennon’s new comments came after Radar Online reported that Portwood filed a Information and Verified Motion for Rule to Show Cause in Marion Circuit Court on Nov. 6. In the document, Portwood alleged that Glennon “denied Mother all parenting time since” Oct. 22. She claimed to have reached out to Glennon the following day and on Oct. 25 about making plans for “parenting time exchanges” and never received a response.

Radar notes that Glennon and Portwood are only allowed to communicate through an app called Our Family Wizard. Portwood claims Glennon “failed to open or view his account” and included a screenshot she said claims is proof. In another part of the document, Portwood claims Glennon violated the Indiana Parenting Time Guidelines by speaking negatively about her in front of James.

“Upon information and belief, Father recorded Mother Without Mother’s consent or knowledge and released, or allowed family members to release, Video footage of Mother to be broadcast on YouTube,” the documents read. “On or about October 31, 2019, Father recorded statement and released this statement to be publicly broadcast on YouTube, in Which Father made negative statements about Mother. Father’s actions in releasing, or allowing the release of, videos and statements to be publicly broadcast online is violation.”

Portwood asked that Glennen be held in contempt of court and schedule for the parenting time she missed. She also wants Glennon to pay her attorneys fees. Glennon filed a Request for Striking Panel on Nov. 5, claiming that he and Portwood were told to pick a parenting coordinator by Oct. 16. That request was already granted, Radar reports.

During the July 4 holiday weekend, Portwood was arrested for domestic violence against Glennon, and allegedly threatened him with a machete while he held their son. Late last month, she reached a plea deal and will be on probation for 906 days, TMZ reported. She is also required to take a batters’ intervention program and submit to random urine and breath testing.

