‘Teen Mom OG’: Andrew Glennon Brushing up on Parenting Skills in Wake of Amber Portwood Breakup

Andrew Glennon is coming to his Instagram followers for a little parenting support as he files for full custody of 1-yeasr-old son James following ex-girlfriend Amber Portwood‘s arrest for domestic violence. The former Teen Mom OG dad took to social media with a photo of what he said was a pamphlet from his son’s dentist, which appears to list the “best” snacks as things like chocolate, cheese, nuts, popcorn and sugar-free gum.

“Chocolate, popcorn, and ice cream are good snacks for baby teeth?” Glennon captioned the post. “Did I miss something?”

Glennon’s friends and followers were quick to pile on, saying they couldn’t believe what bad advice the educational material appears to be giving.

“Wtf? Where in the world did you find this gem?” one follower wrote. “Nuts and popcorn are two major choking hazards for babies and children.”

“Time for a new dentist,” another quipped, as still another wrote, “This is the most bizarre list.”

While Portwood has been granted supervised visits with her son following her July 5 arrest, Glennon has requested full custody of his son in court.

“She is in total control of the future of this relationship, but if she wants to pass the buck to someone else, ignore her downfalls and not do what is right, that’s on her,” he told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Amber needs help and the sooner she acknowledges that, the healthier and happier she will be.”

“There can’t be any better indication of me wanting a family than me taking care of our beautiful son and keeping him safe,” he added. “He sees photos of her every day, smells her smells and plays with toys they loved to play with.”

