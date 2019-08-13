‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Reveals New Bed Selfies, Asks Fans to ‘Excuse the Cleavage’

Amber Portwood is feeling ecstatic to sleep on a bed again following the drama of her domestic battery arrest last month. The Teen Mom OG star shared a social media post dedicated to the “joy” of laying her head down on something that’s not a couch.

“The joy of having a bed AGAIN!!!!! (excuse the cleavage),” she captioned an Instagram selfie Friday night showing her laying on a large hotel bed. “To go from a couch for over a month to these hotel beds literally feels like a blessing! I’m so ecstatic every time! Always sending love everyone.”

In another post shared Saturday, the 29-year-old wished her 1.8 million followers goodnight. “Goodnight beautiful souls. I’m done with my nightly music routine and meditation so time for the makeup to come off!! Long day and finally tired but worth the time,” she wrote. “Still always sending love.”

The goodnight posts are becoming a common thread for the MTV star, as she had also shared a different snap of herself in bed earlier in the week, on Monday. “1st bed I’ve slept in over a month!!! Thank you lord,” she captioned that one. Around that time is when the mom of two disabled comments on her posts, which one can assume is in light of recent events that saw her arrested in Indianapolis, Indiana last month.

“Just after 3:00 a.m., on 7.5.2019, officers were called to [address] reference a disturbance. Officers spoke to the male victim who stated his live-in-girlfriend and he were having a disagreement,” an IMPD statement read. “During which time the female, later identified as Amber Portwood assaulted him, while he was holding their one-year-old child.”

Portwood’s boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, who is also the father of her 1-year-old son James, reportedly texted emergency services, after which a dispatcher called in the incident: “I received a text message from somebody saying that their life and their son’s life is in danger.”

Court documents allege that the incident escalated to the point where Portwood swung the bladed side of a machete at Glennon, missing. While Glennon has since admitted on social media that he has forgiven Portwood for the incident, a source told Us Weekly last week that it is unlikely the couple will reconcile.

“Andrew seems more concerned with public perception than getting back together with Amber. He’s done nothing to indicate he wants to be back with her, and she’s done nothing to indicate she wants to get back together with him,” the source said. “They’re as good as done and haven’t spoken since the court ordered them not to.”

Portwood was granted supervised visits with James late last month, and a source told Us Weekly on Thursday that the court recently awarded her additional visits, meaning she’ll get to spend more time with her son.

