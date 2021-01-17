'Teen Mom OG' Star Amber Portwood Reacts to Men Sending Her Unsolicited Explicit Photos

✖

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood appeared to hint in a Snapchat post that she receives too many unsolicited explicit photos from men who follow her on social media. The post surfaced while she is embroiled in a custody battle with her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, with whom she shares son James, 2. Portwood was granted a restraining order against Glennon on Jan. 11 after he allegedly refused to let her spend time with their son.

Back on Jan. 12, a Reddit user shared a screenshot from a Snapchat message Portwood shared. "Trying not to smirk however guy's come on LOL and I mean 'GUYS' calm it down lol," she wrote. "I have to prepare to open snaps when I wake up lol gotta love my girls but they get a little umm yeah too. Something in the snapsphere I guess this morning." She included a laughing emoji. Reddit users speculated that Portwood, 30, was complaining about receiving unsolicited explicit photos from men, and she did not want her children to see them. Aside from James, Portwood also shares daughter Leah, 12, with ex Gary Shirley.

This week, Portwood's relationship with Glennon took another turn when she was granted a restraining order. She shares joint legal custody of James with Glennon, but Glennon has primary physical custody. In 2019, she pleaded guilty to a domestic violence charge for allegedly assaulting him. A source close to Portwood told E! News she is now in a "much better place" and is prepared to "fight for her son and get her life back." The source added, "This legal situation is a setback of course but she wants to continue on a positive path."

On Dec. 23, Portwood filed court papers accusing Glennon of refusing to let her see James during the week of Christmas and asked he be held contempt of court, reports The Sun. Portwood claimed Glennon logged a trip from Dec. 22 to Dec. 27 with James, but Portwood claimed she was supposed to be with James from noon to 9 p.m. on Dec. 25 and on the same hours during the second half of Christmas break.

Portwood's lawyer tried to reach out to Glennon's, but his attorney allegedly said she would "try" to talk to Glennon and said the office was closed for two weeks. “[Andrew] has failed to comply with this court’s order to initiate the services of the Parenting Time Coordinator and [Andrew] is again attempting to deny [Amber] holiday parenting time over Christmas vacation, in violation of this Court’s Order," the court documents read. She also claimed Glennon denied Portwood holiday parenting time on Oct. 31, 2019, and Dec. 24, 2019. Meanwhile, Portwood claimed she has followed-through with providing housing for Glennon and James. Glennon has not commented on the allegations.

"The initial contempt accusation against Andrew dates back to Christmas 2019 because that's when he withheld James from Amber," a source told E! News. "Andrew tried to do it again [last] year," the source explained, adding that Glennon ultimately did not go to California. Portwood did spend Christmas with James, but she believes Glennon "violated the court order" by "not engaging and complying with the parenting coordinator," the source said.