‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood Slaps Ex Andrew Glennon With Restraining Order

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood filed a restraining order against her ex Andrew Glennon. The reality television personality claims her ex got in the way of her parenting time with their two-year-old son, James. After a rough split between the two, Portwood and Glennon were seemingly finding a good flow to their co-parenting; however, things have taken a turn for the worse.

The restraining order she slapped him with prevents Glennon from interfering with her scheduled times with their son. She’s requesting he be held in contempt of the court for allegedly breaking their court-ordered custody agreement, according to theashleyrealityroundup.com. It doesn’t stop there, though. The 30-year-old is also requesting he pay her attorney’s fees and that the time she missed out on be given back to her.

While the two have joint legal custody of their son, Glennon has primary physical custody. Portwood is allowed to see him three times per week, while the holidays are pre-determined year-by-year. Over the most recent holiday season, Portwood claimed that Glennon refused to allow her the allotted time she had, according to The Sun’s documents.

“[Andrew] has failed to comply with the court’s order to initiate the services of the Parenting Time Coordinator and [Andrew] is again attempting to deny [Amber] holiday parenting time over Christmas vacation, in violation of this Court’s Order,” the document read. The two are supposed to be communicating through the court-run parenting app “Our Family Wizard,” but they are seemingly continuing to have issues when communicating.

Portwood was allegedly supposed to have time with James over Christmas, but Glennon said he would be traveling with their son from December 22-27, interfering with her hours she was supposed to spend time with him on the festive holiday. During 2019. Portwood’s friend and fellow Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout came to her defense after Portwood was arrested for domestic battery. Portwood was arrested after allegedly attacking Glennon in July of last year while he was holding James, who was 1-year-old.

“The whole situation was definitely tough,” Bookout told PopCulture.com, detailing that she wished she lived closer to Portwood so she could be there for her friend. “It was a shock for everybody,” she added. “But those are the times when us girls wish we lived closer to each other so we could get in the car and head over to each other’s house.”