'Teen Mom OG' Season 9 Trailer, Release Date Revealed

Teen Mom OG is sharing fiery first look at its brand new season, premiering Tuesday, Jan. 26 on MTV. Catelynn Lowell, Cheyenne Floyd, Maci Bookout, Mackenzie McKee and Amber Portwood are all returning with brand new struggles as they attempt to take care of their families amid the COVID-19 pandemic while making some major moves for themselves amid the "new normal" of 2020.

The teaser trailer for the new season promises plenty of drama between Mackenzie and her husband, Josh McKee, who have been off and on for months amid infidelity admissions on both sides. Moving to Florida for a new business opportunity only adds to the strain, as she tries to keep it all together and decide the best course of action in her marriage. Bookout is also having to put her feelings aside as she tries to support 12-year-old son Bentley as he attempts to repair the relationship with his father, Ryan Edwards, after the MTV personality's struggles with substance abuse and the law.

Portwood's relationship with 12-year-old daughter Leah is also changing, having become strained in recent months following her domestic violence arrest and split from Andrew Glennon. When Leah's father, Gary Shirley, suggests she move onto his property to help remedy the distance, the mother-of-two has a big choice to make.

Lowell and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, mourn the loss of her pregnancy after the 16 and Pregnant alum revealed earlier this month that she experienced another miscarriage in November, just days after learning she was expecting. Meanwhile, Floyd and her boyfriend, Zach Davis, reconcile after their split, and things get real quickly when they learn they're expecting.

Floyd, who shares 2-year-old daughter Ryder with The Challenge's Cory Wharton, announced the news of her pregnancy last week on Instagram, writing alongside a photoshoot with her eldest, "We are extremely blessed and honored that this little one has chosen us as parents. We prayed for this moment and wanted to hold on to it as long as we could. ...Ryder is so excited to be a big sister again and is already super protective over my bump. She prays for the baby every night and kisses my belly every morning." Teen Mom OG returns with a new season on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. on MTV. For more on the Teen Mom stars from PopCulture, click here.