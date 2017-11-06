‘Teen Mom’ Cast Member Admits She Was ‘Nervous’ Telling Family About Pregnancy

Amber Portwood and boyfriend Andrew Glennon have been dating for four months, so the Teen Mom OG cast member wasn’t thrilled to reveal to her family she was pregnant.

“I was nervous,” Portwood told Us Weekly of spilling the beans. “Obviously it’s non-traditional. Usually parents want you to be married first and things like that. But you know me, if I didn’t do things the way I did, I wouldn’t be me.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Teen Mom OG cast member made her television debut as a result of her non-traditional path to motherhood. She first starred in an episode of 16 & Pregnant, leading her to become a series regular on MTV.

Up Next: Farrah Abraham Reveals Why She Won’t End Feud With Amber Portwood

But the now 27-year-old says her parents took the news surprisingly well.

“They ended up being very excited and happy for us, so it all turned out well,” she said. “Andrew just told his family as well and they’re very happy for us.”

Glennon and Portwood met on the set of Marriage Boot Camp, where he worked as a show technician and she was on-air talent alongside ex-fiance Matt Baier.

When she and Baier called off their wedding, things heated up with Glennon and the pair made their red carpet debut in August.

Portwood’s pregnancy came as a shock to fans of the reality show, as the mother of 8-year-old Leah said she was finished having kids during an episode earlier this year.

She clarified that it wasn’t impossible for her to get pregnant, but a medication she took for her Borderline Personality and Bipolar Disorder could harm a fetus is she were to conceive.

Reassuringly, Portwood told Us Weekly she stopped taking the medication about three months ago. She said much of her stress was due to her relationship with Baier and she no longer needs the prescription to cope with her diagnosis; she instead relies on a healthy lifestyle to manage her symptoms.

The news of Portwood’s pregnancy reportedly hit Baier hard as he thought “they might eventually get back together,” a close friend said. The couple had planned to marry last month.

Portwood admits that the unplanned pregnancy also hit her hard at first.

“When I first found out, I was a little scared,” she told Us Weekly. “I just kind of sat down and thought about it and realized that it was a big step in my life and it was a good thing actually, and I was really happy within 30 minutes.”

Teen Mom OG returns Nov. 27 on MTV.

Photo credit: Getty / Steve Granitz