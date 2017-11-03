Amber Portwood’s Ex Matt Baier Hit ‘Hard’ by Pregnancy News

Amber Portwood is reportedly expecting her second child and ex-fiance Matt Baier isn’t taking the news well.

The 27-year-old Teen Mom OG cast member and Baier, 46, called off their engagement in summer. Shortly after, Portwood made her first red carpet appearance with new boyfriend Andrew Glennon in August and now the couple will soon be parents.

But Baier, whose Oct. 13 wedding date with Portwood just passed, apparently wanted another chance with his ex-fiance.

“Matt has a lot of regret about their break-up, he feels like Amber is the one that got away,” a friend of Baier’s told HollywoodLife. “There’s still a part of him that was hoping they might eventually get back together, so this pregnancy news hit him hard.”

The insider said things didn’t pan out the way Baier had hoped they would.

“He’s happy for her but it would be a lie to say it hasn’t been a blow for him. They were supposed to be getting married this past month and instead she’s having a baby with another man. It’s rough,” our insider adds.

His emotions are heightened by the fact that Portwood met her new beau while she and Baier were filming Marriage Boot Camp together. The couple of three years were having problems at the time and after their breakup, Glennon, who was a lighting technician on the show, reached out to her.

Portwood is already a mom to eight-year-old Leah, who she shares with ex-fiance Gary Shirley. Their difficult relationship has been documented on Teen Mom, and it looks like the demise of Portwood’s love with Baier will also be shown on season 7 of the show.

In a clip of the new season of the MTV reality series, Portwood tells Baier to leave, yelling, “I’m tired of being with someone who walks away. Get out!” A graphic on the screen promised “New Independence” for the cast member.

Teen Mom OG returns Nov. 27 on MTV.