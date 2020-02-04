‘Teen Mom OG’ Alum Farrah Abraham’s Parents Speak out on CPS Investigation Rumor

In case you missed it, Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham has recently been caught up in rumors that she has been under investigation by Child Protective Services. Shortly after Abraham spoke out on those rumors herself on Monday, the reality star’s parents, Debra Danielson and Michael Abraham, also spoke out about the matter in order to come to her defense.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the rumors about Abraham were first sparked by several Teen Mom Instagram accounts who claimed that the reality star’s daughter, Sophia, was left home alone while she traveled to Mexico with a guy. The accounts noted that followers of Sophia’s TikTok account seemed to believe that the youngster posted a clip of herself alone in the apartment that she lives in with Abraham. However, as Debra told the publication, it is not true that Sophia was left home alone.

“It isn’t true … Sophia is with family and never posted anything,” Debra said. “It was a hacker who is obsessed with Farrah. We turned it over to [Instagram] and Twitter and the police.”

“Sophia wasn’t even on her phone … she wasn’t alone, never made a post and was swimming,” she continued.

“That is correct,” Debra added, when asked to confirm that Abraham did not leave her daughter home alone. “Farrah has not done anything wrong here.”

Abraham’s father Michael, who recently posted photos of himself hanging out with Sophia, also clarified that his granddaughter was safe and with family.

“Sophia always has a guardian and is always taken care of,” Michael told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “I am personally working with my attorneys right now, we know who these people are [who started this rumor]. We’ve already filed police reports. I am really considering a lawsuit against them for public defamation, lies and harassment of our family. By doing this, they’re actually endangering Sophia themselves.

“Also Farrah is not and never has been ‘in trouble’ with any CPS (child protection services) organization,” he added. “Any CPS rumors are just lies from people harassing my family. This can be verified by public record.”

As for Abraham, she also released a statement in which she touched upon these recent allegations.

“We live a great life and are not affected by harassment of any sort and I will not tolerate unsafe illegal actions by others lying, stalking, or harassing my family,” she told Champion Daily on Monday, Feb. 3. “I see I need to post less on social media since cyber bullying and hate still has not been filtered out on social media.”

“Since I have had continued harassment, stalkers, and haters from the Teen Mom show continue to call Police on me after being hated on the show, I have taken extensive precautions against those who sell stories, lies, and harass my family,” she continued. “Sophia is protected from the evil people and it’s sad people are jealous of my dating life, and try to affect my family in a negative way.”