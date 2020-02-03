'Teen Mom' Alum Farrah Abraham Breaks Silence on Rumor She Was Under CPS Investigation

Farrah Abraham has finally addressed the rumors that have recently been swirling that she has been under investigation by Child Protective Services. Some of her followers have voiced concerns over her parenting skills, often criticizing her for how she portrays herself on social media and often times how she incorporates her daughter, Sophia.

On Monday, the former Teen Mom star spoke out on the allegations.

"We live a great life and are not affected by harassment of any sort and I will not tolerate unsafe illegal actions by others lying, stalking, or harassing my family," she told Champion Daily. "“I see I need to post less on social media since cyber bullying and hate still has not been filtered out on social media."

"Since I have had continued harassment, stalkers, and haters from the Teen Mom show continue to call Police on me after being hated on the show, I have taken extensive precautions against those who sell stories, lies, and harass my family," she continued. "Sophia is protected from the evil people and it’s sad people are jealous of my dating life, and try to affect my family in a negative way.”

Abraham's questionable parenting traits have been called out on Instagram by many of her followers.

Just two weeks ago, Abraham went on the defense about a video she shared of her in lingerie in which she filmed it in front of Sophia. Responses to the post called her rushing her daughter into adulthood and exposing her to inappropriate images at such a young age.

She spoke with TMZ.

"I have to say there is nothing wrong with a woman being, like, fully dressed in clothing — if that's a bikini set or whatever," she told the news outlet. "I feel like a lot of moms are sex shamed — which I definitely have been in my life — and I think when I'm single, gorgeous, young and beautiful, I would almost regret looking back at my life not living a happy, outgoing life. And I would definitely hope my daughter is never shamed to cover up herself and, like, not be her happiest."

Earlier in the month, she was criticized for taking her daughter on a yacht party that featured many scantily-clad women. Prior to that, she received a rash of criticism and a loss of followers after tagging Sophia in her racy New Year's Eve video.

Her daughter wasn't actually in the post in question.