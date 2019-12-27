‘Teen Mom OG’ Alum Bristol Palin Didn’t Spend Christmas With Her Kids

Bristol Palin has had a 2019 full of dramatic moments, with some ending up really well for the former Teen Mom OG star and others leading her to rely on her faith. Her son, Tripp, was forced to head to hospital earlier in December after fracturing his tibia.

Before that, Palin’s mother and father, Sarah and Todd Palin, announced they were heading to divorce. This followed close behind Palin’s own split with MTV and Teen Mom OG. The daughter of the former vice presidential candidate only appeared on one season of the show before leaving.

All of the negativity from 2019 did take a turn for the positive in November, though. Palin and boyfriend Janson Moore went Instagram official with their relationship. The former Texas A&M quarterback and Palin were seen smiling in a photograph shared to both of their pages, with Moore referring to his new love as “gift from above.”

Still, all of Palin’s year makes for a messy sundae of events, topped off with a Christmas where she is forced to be apart from her children.

“[Bittersweet] Christmas without my babes for the first time (ever). thankful my sis has these sweet pea’s to love on,” Palin wrote on Instagram along with a picture holding her sister’s babies. “[As] lonely as it can feel without a white picket fence – there’s plenty to be thankful for, our God is so good.”

Her lonely Christmas seems to be the result of her custody agreement with the fathers of her children, Levi Johnston and Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer.

Despite the somber photo, many supporters commented and praised Palin on the post.

“I remember the first year without my boy, I was soooo sad…..but it gets easier to accept that they have to be with their other family too, now he’s an adult and I’m grateful for his other side. God is definitely good. Merry Christmas,” one fan wrote.

“You’re very lucky to have a family to be able to visit. I remember being in that situation but no family close by and no funds to fly to visit. Thought I’d die…but didn’t,” another added.

“Love this same here first time in 14 years without both of my guys,” a third shared with Palin.

“I am so impressed by you. You are such a wonderful hard working loving mom to your 3 kids. I’m sure they miss you too. I’m glad you’re able to meet your two beautiful new nieces!” another praised Palin.

Palin also added a post to her Instagram Story that made her Christmas even more sour, noting her son was turning 11 years old on Friday, Dec. 27.