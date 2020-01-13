‘Teen Mom’: Mackenzie Standifer and Ryan Edwards Welcome Baby No. 2

There’s a new baby in the Teen Mom OG family! Mackenzie Standifer and Ryan Edwards announced Monday that their second child together, daughter Stella Rhea, was born on Jan. 1, sharing an adorable photo of the newly expanded family on Instagram.

“Welcome to the world sweet Stella!” Standifer captioned the photo. “Stella Rhea Edwards came on her own time and surprised us New Years Day! What a way to start our year! We are so in love with her already.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mackenzie Edwards (@mackedwards95) on Jan 13, 2020 at 9:08am PST

Fans and friends were quick to wish the couple well on the new addition to their family, which also includes the couple’s 1-year-old son Jagger, as well as Edwards’ 11-year-old son Bentley, whom he shares with ex Maci Bookout and Mackenzie’s son Hudson, whom she shares with her ex-husband.

“She’s beautiful! Congrats!” one person wrote, as another added, “Congratulations on the new beautiful addition.”

“She’s so beautiful!” a different user gushed. “And will always be protected by 3 older brothers!”

The MTV couple announced they would be adding to their family in July, shortly after Edwards’ time in jail on drug-related charges came to an end. Things have been going well for the family since Edwards’ return home, the reality star’s father, Larry Edwards told The Sun last month.

“Ryan is doing great. He’s wonderful. No problems at all. Things are going well. He’s sober. He’s staying busy. Mackenzie keeps an eye on him!” Larry said, adding that his son and Standifer have purchased a new home. “They have moved in. The house is halfway between us and her mom and dad.”

Congratulations to the family!

Photo credit: MTV