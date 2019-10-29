‘Teen Mom’ Star Mackenzie McKee’s New Job Revealed

Mackenzie McKee has a whole new future ahead of her as she announced Sunday she would be taking a new job as a competitive cheerleading coach, just days after the Teen Mom personality revealed she had reconciled with estranged husband Josh. Taking her good news to Twitter, Mackenzie added she would be bringing her Body By Mac fitness classes to her workplace, adding she was “so excited for this journey.”

The good news is piggybacking off of Mackenzie announcement last week that she and estranged husband Josh would be renewing their vows after splitting earlier this year, despite Mackenzie filing for divorce earlier this month. The couple, who first married in 2013, have been together since 2009 and share sons Gannon, 7, Broncs, 3, and daughter Jaxie, 5.

“We found our way back to each other even when we thought it was impossible,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “I fell in love with a new man.”

“Our marriage has always needed fixing. It’s always needed help,” she added, admitting to infidelity on both sides. “I had been angry with him for a long time and had never really forgiven him for the past.”

A marriage counseling retreat turned things totally around for the two, however, when Josh told his wife he wanted to become a Christian.

“One day we were walking back to our hotel room after a lesson and he just stopped me and said, ‘I’m ready to give my life to Christ. I really want to be saved,’” the MTV personality recalled. “That is something that I’ve been patiently praying for nine years.”

After that, “I slowly learned to fall in love with someone new,” she said.

The second proposal came after a six-hour scavenger hunt, which included a stop at the bodybuilder’s favorite restaurant, shopping, a massage and note instructing her to throw her old wedding ring into a lake. At the end, Josh dropped to one knee for a second time, giving her a brand new ring.

“I see this cowboy that I married dressed up in this suit with a rose in his mouth,” she said. “And he was walking towards me and the music starts playing and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh. I cannot believe this is happening.’ …I know he loves me more now than he ever has.”

Photo credit: MTV