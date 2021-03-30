'Teen Mom': Mackenzie McKee Urges Fans to Leave Their Hometowns Following Florida Move

✖

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee has a message for those who want to follow in her footsteps by leaving their respective hometowns. On Instagram, McKee posted a few photos of herself posing in the Florida sunshine. Her photos came alongside a message in which she encouraged her followers to take the leap of leaving their own hometown, which is what she recently did when she moved from Oklahoma to Florida for a job opportunity.

As The Sun noted, McKee was all about bringing the sun and the positive vibes to Instagram recently. She also took some time to lend words of encouragement to others who may be considering moving out of their hometowns. The reality star explained in her caption that she always gave herself reasons as to why she shouldn't move outside of her Oklahoma home. However, now that she has finally made a new home for herself in Florida, she's realized that it was the best move for her personal growth.

"I use to come up with a million reasons why NOT to leave my home town and live wherever I know I will thrive," McKee wrote. "But once you stop coming up with excuses, magic happens baby. Incase your wondering if you should leave your small home town.... YOU SHOULD!" As Teen Mom OG viewers know, much of McKee's storyline during the current season has revolved around her move to Florida. Towards the beginning of the season, Justice Nutrition, whom she had been partnering with, offered her the opportunity to have a bigger role in the company. They then asked whether she could move to Florida for the job, as that is where their headquarters are located.

McKee's move wasn't exactly smooth sailing. She first had to postpone the move after her father, Brad Douthit, told her that he would need to have open-heart surgery. McKee ended up staying in Oklahoma in order to look after her father following his surgery. But, ultimately, she still decided to pack up her things in order to take on a new journey. At first, her husband, Josh McKee, did not move with her and their three children as they were having problems in their marriage. However, after Josh came to Florida to visit her and the kids, they decided to give their relationship another go.