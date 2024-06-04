'Teen Mom's Mackenzie McKee and Khesiano Hall Take Major Step in Their Relationship in 'The Next Chapter' Exclusive Sneak Peek

Mackenzie McKee is ready to take the next step with boyfriend (now-fiancé) Khesiano Hall on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Thursday's all-new episode of the MTV show, Mackenzie breaks the news to her three kids that Khesiano will be moving in with them after a year of dating.

"Khes and I have been together for about a year now and he loves you guys a lot. You guys know that," Mackenzie tells children Broncs, 7, Jaxie, 10, and Gannon, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Josh McKee. "He's been cooking for us and helping pay for bills and really taking a lot off our plate," she continues, asking the trio, "How do you guys feel about Khesanio like moving in full-time?"

Broncs is quick to respond, bouncing out of his seat as he says, "Happy, happy, happy!" Jaxie agrees, "I like him too." Mackenzie explains to her kids that they'll be turning her office into Khesanio's "man cave," as she never really uses the space, asking her children, "Are we thumbs-up?" Brocs replies enthusiastically, "Thumbs all the way up to the sky!" as Jaxie also gives her thumbs-up approval.

Later, as Mackenzie clears out what used to be her office, Khesanio arrives at the house toting a moving box and a suitcase. The kids are thrilled at his arrival, and the Jamaican footballer is thrilled to see how much space his girlfriend has cleared out for all his football memorabilia and other personal effects.

"You did some work in here," he says, impressed, while embracing Mackenzie. "I cleaned it out for you," she replies, "and you got the big TV and that little thing that you play." Khesanio begins to unpack right away, displaying his many Sunday league football trophies before whipping out the pièce de résistance – a large Jamaican flag he says reminds him of "the motherland." Mackenzie responds enthusiastically, "Jamaica! That'll make this room the man cave. That'll complete everything."

Mackenzie and Khesanio announced just last week that they had gotten engaged, with the 16 and Pregnant alum writing on Instagram at the time, "I can not believe I get to marry the most amazing human on earth! My best friend. I love you so much @khezzii."

Mackenzie told PopCulture.com that after her divorce, she "never thought" she would find love again. "I had never dated as an adult, so I didn't know how to do that or what it looked like," she confessed ahead of last week's Season 2 premiere. "I had to find a lot of myself before starting to date."

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.