‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee Reveals Heartbreaking News About Her Mother’s Cancer

New Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee shared some heartbreaking news on Friday, telling fans her mother’s cancer has now spread.

“[Oh] mom, you are so amazing. [I don’t know] how you are touching lives all around the world of people who have never met you but you are. You have such a strong message to share and you are not scared to shout it to the roof tops,” McKee wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of her mother, Angie Douthit. “You don’t deserve this, none of it. So happy, so healthy, and so faithful to God.”

McKee said her mother’s cancer has spread from her lungs and brain to her bones. She also told fans that proceeds from her #BodyMac program this weekend will go toward helping her mother pay for travel and medical expenses.

“Stage four cancer in your lungs, in your brain, and now in your bones. And not once have you questioned Gods love for you. You are truly praising him in the storms and yet again being the glue to my life,” the former Teen Mom 3 star wrote. “As many already know we did not get a good update yesterday and this dollar coaster is exhausting and expensive. One thing you wish people would do is to remain healthy and take care of your body and to #alwaysbekind . You helped me with my #bodybymac 3 month program and have always been my number one cheerleader through this all. So this weekend All purchased on my fitness at home workout programs will go towards the cost of all travel expenses and medication because your so good and telling people to stop complaining, get off their butts, and get active. So here is to donating and getting healthy at the same time.”

In January, McKee announced her mother’s brain cancer diagnosis in an interview with Us Weekly. The diagnosis caught the family by surprise, since her mother leads a healthy lifestyle.

“She is the healthiest person I know. Eats healthier than me. Always organic. Doesn’t smoke, doesn’t drink, she is a school teacher so has no money. She runs marathons and works out two to three times a day. This does not run in our family,” McKee said at the time. “I am so sad. I can barely breathe. I can not lose her. She did ask that I blog her whole journey and make a documentary in case something does happen we will always have that. I know God will use her to speak to others.”

Since then, McKee has kept fans up to date on her mother’s battle. In March, she joined her siblings to get a tattoo of “Always Be Kind” on her forearm, written in her mother’s handwriting.

McKee joined Teen Mom OG after Farrah Abraham left. She previously appeared on 16 and Pregnant and the short-lived Teen Mom 3.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Mackenzie McKee