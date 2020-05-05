'Teen Mom OG': Mackenize McKee 'Sick' Over Editing in Mom's Funeral Episode, Refusing to Watch

Teen Mom OG has finally hit the upsetting storyline that all of its fans knew was coming at some point this season. In the beginning of December, Mackenzie's mother, Angie Douhit, passed away after years of battling cancer.

Shortly after, Mackenzie called 2019 "the worst year of my life" and the whole year deeply wounded her. "I spent more nights this year crying myself to sleep, deep anxiety, horrible depression than all my years put together," she wrote in her Instagram caption. About five months after the loss of her mother, viewers saw firsthand the heartbreaking scene of Mackenzie losing Douhit, even when she shared with her children what was happening. On Tuesday's episode, the funeral will be put in the spotlight, which is something Mackenzie isn't too thrilled about re-living.

She shared her frustrations over what is about to play out on the hit MTV reality show in a series of tweets ahead of the episode.