'Teen Mom OG': Mackenize McKee 'Sick' Over Editing in Mom's Funeral Episode, Refusing to Watch

By Kyle Phillippi

Teen Mom OG has finally hit the upsetting storyline that all of its fans knew was coming at some point this season. In the beginning of December, Mackenzie's mother, Angie Douhit, passed away after years of battling cancer.

Shortly after, Mackenzie called 2019 "the worst year of my life" and the whole year deeply wounded her. "I spent more nights this year crying myself to sleep, deep anxiety, horrible depression than all my years put together," she wrote in her Instagram caption. About five months after the loss of her mother, viewers saw firsthand the heartbreaking scene of Mackenzie losing Douhit, even when she shared with her children what was happening. On Tuesday's episode, the funeral will be put in the spotlight, which is something Mackenzie isn't too thrilled about re-living.

She shared her frustrations over what is about to play out on the hit MTV reality show in a series of tweets ahead of the episode.

Staying Strong

When the previous episode aired, which was on Apr. 28 when viewers saw firsthand the emotional rollercoaster McKee dealt with, the Teen Mom OG star appreciated the support of her fans on Twitter. She shared one comment she received from a user who said McKee has "the strongest soul ever." 

Why Her Mother's Story Was Shared

After the episode aired, McKee provided some insight as to what went into the episode. When her passing first occurred, some viewers wondered if MTV would actually show the events leading up to Douhit's final days. McKee said it was what her mother wanted.

"My mom chose to let @mtv share her story so she could inspire all of you to know God loves you, you are important, and to #alwaysbekind because we are not promised tomorrow," she wrote on Twitter. "Let’s choose today to not be sad, but be happy this world got to have her impact."

