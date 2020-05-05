'Teen Mom OG': Mackenize McKee 'Sick' Over Editing in Mom's Funeral Episode, Refusing to Watch
Teen Mom OG has finally hit the upsetting storyline that all of its fans knew was coming at some point this season. In the beginning of December, Mackenzie's mother, Angie Douhit, passed away after years of battling cancer.
Shortly after, Mackenzie called 2019 "the worst year of my life" and the whole year deeply wounded her. "I spent more nights this year crying myself to sleep, deep anxiety, horrible depression than all my years put together," she wrote in her Instagram caption. About five months after the loss of her mother, viewers saw firsthand the heartbreaking scene of Mackenzie losing Douhit, even when she shared with her children what was happening. On Tuesday's episode, the funeral will be put in the spotlight, which is something Mackenzie isn't too thrilled about re-living.
She shared her frustrations over what is about to play out on the hit MTV reality show in a series of tweets ahead of the episode.
I am so anxious for tonight’s episode to air. I’d rather not even have to relive this and hear everyone’s opinions. This is so hard— Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) May 5, 2020
They filmed so much good stuff. With my mom, with Josh and I. And all that’s shown is the worst of the worst. That is not who we are.— Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) May 5, 2020
And I keep my house so clean especially when filming and they decided to make it a huge point tonight to show how messy the boys room was 1 month after my mom passed like cleaning was something that’s on my mind. Ehh my heart hurts that this is even going to air.— Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) May 5, 2020
Josh dropped everything he had and was doing and moved in with my dad for over a month to help out and support us. Was there as best as he could be. None of that will be shown in honor of her. But a fight will be shown. The very episode of her funeral.’im sick to my stomach— Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) May 5, 2020
And this is why i will never be able to rewatch the last footage that was shown with my mom. Because it wasn’t the beautiful life I had with her. It was dram drama with josh.— Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) May 5, 2020
Staying Strong
When the previous episode aired, which was on Apr. 28 when viewers saw firsthand the emotional rollercoaster McKee dealt with, the Teen Mom OG star appreciated the support of her fans on Twitter. She shared one comment she received from a user who said McKee has "the strongest soul ever."
I wish I felt as strong as you all are saying. Your love and support means the world https://t.co/xEgdfBoRhs— Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) April 29, 2020
Why Her Mother's Story Was Shared0comments
After the episode aired, McKee provided some insight as to what went into the episode. When her passing first occurred, some viewers wondered if MTV would actually show the events leading up to Douhit's final days. McKee said it was what her mother wanted.
"My mom chose to let @mtv share her story so she could inspire all of you to know God loves you, you are important, and to #alwaysbekind because we are not promised tomorrow," she wrote on Twitter. "Let’s choose today to not be sad, but be happy this world got to have her impact."