‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee Goes on Rant About Estranged Husband Josh: ‘He Has to Start From Scratch’

Mackenzie McKee is getting real about her relationship with estranged husband Josh, revealing that if they were ever “dumb enough” to get back together, he would have to “start from scratch” to earn her affection following mutual admissions of cheating. Friday, the Teen Mom guest cast member took to Twitter to reveal her true feelings about their relationship after announcing in August they would be going their separate ways after six years of marriage and three kids.

If I was ever dumb enough to be with Josh. He has to start from scratch.. fight for me, ask me to be his gf, propose, than marry me. And if that’s another man first than that’s how it was suppose to be — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) September 26, 2019

Also if he is dumb enough to be with me. I’m not going to pretend I was a good wife. I wasn’t. And for that I apologize. I’ve lied, I’ve cheated, and stopped showing an ounce of affection for 3 years. Etc… we are both idiots and need a fresh start. Probs not with each other — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) September 26, 2019

The admission in one tweet that she and her husband had “stopped showing an ounce of affection” for the last three years had one Teen Mom fan accusing McKee of having “faked” her marriage, tweeting back, “I didn’t want to think that your looking for a story line for MTV but thats clearly what I think your doing.”

But the reality personality claimed she wasn’t doing anything a normal couple wouldn’t do to hide the “skeletons in their closets,” adding, “I did nothing for MTV. …You have no clue what you are talking about.”

McKee doubled down, saying people are “dying” for her to tell the story of their relationship but doubters make it difficult to be transparent.

Lol🤦🏼‍♀️. Every relationship on Facebook (non reality stars) have skeletons in their closets. I did nothing for Mtv. I tried with him for 3 years and tried to make things ok. You have no clue what you are talking about — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) September 26, 2019

People are dying for me to tell our story, but it’s so hard to open up about the truth with people like this. — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) September 26, 2019

After appearing in a guest role on the most recent season of Teen Mom OG, McKee announced in August she and Josh had decided to split.

“I would like to say, that due to stress, me needing to stay focused, the media, etc. I am deciding my marriage needs a break,” she tweeted at the time. “My heart breaks for my kids. But as of right now, this is what’s best. Thank you.”

