‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee Concerns Fans and Family With Post About Suicide

Teen Mom fans are worried about the wellbeing of Mackenzie McKee after she posted an alarming message suggesting that she was considering suicide.

McKee, who appeared in MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in 2011 and currently stars in the network’s spin-off series Teen Mom 3, sparked concern after she addressed a harsh wave of criticism she had been receiving online and suggested that she may just follow through with suggestions that she “should just kill” herself.

“I’m sorry. I can’t handle anymore. Today was my breaking point,” she wrote, according to The Blast. “I’ve done my best. And with everyone telling me I should just kill myself, maybe your [sic] right.”

The statement immediately caused alarm among fans, who began reaching out to fellow Teen Mom stars Kailyn Lowry and Tyler Baltierra, as well as McKee’s personal friends, in an effort to make sure that McKee was alright.

The concerning post came after the reality star shared a story about her day with her children and joked that a “poor ferret died” because of their behavior.

“Pet land: if that poor ferret died because Broncs and Gannon we’re pulling at it from each end fighting over it. Sorry, however, they really are not worth $200 though,” the story posted on her private Facebook page read.

The message was quickly reposted to Twitter, resulting in a wave of criticism over the way in which her sons had handled the animal.

“I’m opening thousands of messages that I should kill myself. I did not want to live anymore. After everything that happened this year. I don’t think I’ve cried that hard in so long,” McKee told Radar Online about her message, going on to assure fans that “I’m ok.”

“It is blowing my mind that people are doing that…I’m getting told to kill myself, I’m getting told I shouldn’t be a mom,” she continued. “You cannot cyber bully people to the extent that I have been cyber bullied today…I’ve never even knew such nasty things could be said about someone.”

McKee also revealed that she has been suffering from depression in recent months following continued criticism and her mother’s battle with cancer and stated that she needs to make an effort to “stay off social media.”

According to her mother, Angie Douthit, The Blast that McKee is staying at her home “as she calms down” and that the alarming message came on the same day that McKee, who has Type 1 diabetes, was suffering from blood sugar levels that were off.