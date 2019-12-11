‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee Asked Fans for Help Days Before Mother Angie’s Death

Days before mom Angie Douthit passed away following a lengthy battle with cancer Monday, Teen Mom‘s Mackenzie McKee asked her followers, if they are able, to help her family navigate the difficult days that come next. Taking to her Instagram Story as her mom’s health was deteriorating in the hospital, McKee explained she didn’t know how she was “finding the strength” to even get on social media to update her mom’s followers.

“As many of you know, I’ve been sharing — my mom has been sharing — and a lot are concerned that she did not have her post this morning,” she began, as per Champion Daily. “As many know, she was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago — and every day for two years … she has made a motivational post at 3:30 a.m. on the dot. And this is her first morning she hasn’t. She’s in the hospital. Things have grown, things are not looking good, and we will be celebrating Christmas early as a family this year.”

McKee continued that while her mom had always maintained an optimistic and grateful spirit throughout her diagnosis, sharing her journey with “well over 100” speaking engagements and a book she had written, “it is not looking good.”

We do not have a go fund me set up. But her Angie’s race PayPal is still there. This is the email to it. I can’t believe how generous everyone is being with donations, I am in tears. pic.twitter.com/i5yafS7XP4 — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) December 6, 2019

“I am hoping she can be here for Christmas, but the little words she could say yesterday is she is terrified of leaving my Dad with a house payment,” the MTV personality continued. “We did a virtual race and you guys could buy medals and so many of you got involved and we were able to raise $20,000 for her to pay down on her house.”

“So she has a fear of leaving my Dad with a house bill,” McKee explained, saying that her parents have lived in the same house for almost 30 years, with her mom working as a teacher and daycare owner and her father working as a custodian.

“But you guys really, really helped me and I have so many followers that if everyone could give me one penny it would be enough to pay her house off,” McKee added. “I know it’s Christmas time. My dad does not want to see a GoFundMe. He thinks that’s asking — he doesn’t want her to be worried.”

“He wants to probably sell the house and move, but she wants him t be able to stay there,” she continued. “It’s their house. It’s what they’ve lived in. It’s what they had the daycare in.”

Sharing the PayPal information for her Angie’s Race fund, McKee revealed she didn’t plan on telling her parents about her fundraising.

“They do not live in a big mansion. We were not raised with money,” she said in her plea. “But she spent her entire life — she would raise money just to go to Honduras just to tell the kids God loves them, to go on mission trips. She was the youth minister, took the youth groups to camps after camps. She never got paid for any of that. She just spent her life giving to others and if I can help in any way… she’s still spending every day of her life trying to change the world.”

She concluded, “If everyone can donate — whatever you feel like you can donate — but like I said, if all my followers donated just a penny, we would have enough to pay her house off. But obviously whatever you feel on your heart. I’m helping out with my income as much as I can. All of us siblings are doing whatever we can. I know we’re kind of in a rush now.”

Tuesday, Douthit’s family announced on social media that she had passed away, writing in part, “On Monday, December 9 at 11:37pm, Angie finished her race. Her last days were spent lovingly surrounded by family and friends as they prayed, sang, and shared funny Angie stories.”

Photo credit: MTV