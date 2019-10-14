‘Teen Mom’s Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney’s Clothing Company Being Shut Down

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, launched a clothing company several years ago, but the company has reportedly been dissolved. TTM Lifestyle, LLC failed to file an annual report and reinstatement paperwork, according to the state, leading to it being dissolved in August. Bookout started the company in 2013, and McKinney took it over in 2015.

“The company failed to file the annual report that was due on April 1, 2019,” a Tennessee Secretary of State clerk told Radar Online on Oct. 10.

According to the outlet, the company is now listed as “inactive” as of Aug. 6. If they file their annual report and reinstatement paperwork, the company be an active LLC again. The report would include details on the management structure, number of members, addresses and more. However, just because the business is inactive does not mean they have to stop selling products on their website.

The last time the couple had to file reinstatement paperwork was back in 2016. At the time, Radar Online reported that TTM Lifestyle, LLC was listed as inactive on Aug. 6, 2016, after they missed another deadline for filing an annual report. They finally filed an application for reinstatement in December 2016 and the company was active again.

There is no sign that TTM Lifestyle was dissolved on social media or on its website. In fact, the company posted new photos of its pants on Instagram Sunday. On Oct. 11, the company even launched their Fall line, which is now shipping.

“TTM is aimed at 17-40 year olds who are goal-oriented people,” reads a statement on the brand’s Facebook page. “Coupled with the apparel, TTM is committed to building a community of like-minded individuals who motivate each other to catch their dreams. Each TTM product has a meaning behind it and the unique design identifies you as a member of the community. TTM is owned and operated by a crew of dream chasers.”

Bookout, 28, and McKinney, 30, have been seen wearing TTM clothing on Teen Mom OG in the past. The brand’s name stands for “Things That Matter.”

The couple are parents to daughter Jayde, 4, and son Maverick, 3. Bookout also shares son Bentley, 10, with ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards.

During the Teen Mom OG reunion last month, Edwards blamed Bookout for his poor relationship with Bentley. Bookout got a protective order against Edwards after he threatened to shoot up her house before his most recent rehab stay.

“This past year not talking to each other has been good,” Bookout said. “I’ve been able to kind of work through my process and what I think of him — my anger, all of that — without him and I getting in another argument.”

